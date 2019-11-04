How to connect to Wi-Fi on a Windows 10 device in 4 steps

caption It’s easy to connect to Wi-Fi on Windows 10, and it should remember the Wi-Fi network after you connect once. source Hollis Johnson/Tech Insider

You can connect to Wi-Fi on a Windows 10 device in just four simple steps to access the internet.

Windows 10 automatically stores passwords to Wi-Fi networks you use, so that you can easily connect to them again in the future.

While connecting to the internet used to require a cable hooked up to a telephone line or ethernet box, these days, pretty much everything is going wireless.

Using Wi-Fi allows you to get online wherever you are, without cumbersome cords getting in the way and without having to worry about staying close to the main router.

Better yet, many Wi-Fi connections offer the high speeds you’d experience with a wired connection, which makes using Wi-Fi even more of a no-brainer.

If you want to connect your Windows 10 computer to Wi-Fi, doing so is quick and easy.

Here’s how to do it.

How to connect to Wi-Fi on Windows 10

1. In the Windows taskbar, click the Network icon, which looks like a radio signal coming out of a tiny dot.

2. Locate the name of the network you want to join and click on it.

caption Select the Wi-Fi network you want to connect. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. When prompted, enter the network security key, which is the password for the Wi-Fi network you’re attempting to join. Note that this may be printed on the back of the router or may be uniquely chosen by the owner of the network, in which case you’ll need to ask them for the password.

caption Enter the Wi-Fi password to connect. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. Hit “Next” once you’ve finished entering the password. You should then be connected to the Wi-Fi network.

In addition, your Windows 10 operating system will remember every Wi-Fi network you ever join, storing the login information so that you can rejoin easily without having to re-enter a password the next time you want to use it.

