How to connect an Xbox One or Xbox 360 controller to your Mac computer

Computer gaming on a Mac isn’t always easy. Not all games have Mac support, Macs tend to have less graphical power, and figuring out how to connect your favorite controller can be a challenge.

Luckily, you can use almost all of your controllers on a Mac, including an Xbox One controller. Unfortunately, it’s something of an involved process.

You can indeed use an Xbox One controller with a Mac, but you’ll need a wired connection via microUSB cable – you can’t play wirelessly. You’ll also need to install both the 360Controller driver. Once you do so, you can use your Xbox One controller, or an Xbox 360 controller.

How to connect an Xbox One controller to your Mac

1. On the website GitHub.com, download the latest 360Controller driver to your Mac. As of this writing, the current version is “360Controller 1.0.0-alpha.3” – find that heading, and underneath it, click “Assets” and then the .dmg file.

2. Install the 360Controller driver by opening the .dmg file that downloads, then follow the installation steps, which consist of clicking “Continue” and “Agree” when prompted. You’ll need to restart your computer afterwards.

3. Once your computer restarts, click the Apple logo at the top-left of your screen and select “System Preferences…”

4. Click on the “Xbox 360 Controller” icon.

5. Now connect the Xbox One controller to the Mac via a microUSB to USB cable, or via microUSB to USB-C, depending on how new your Mac is.

6. A picture of an Xbox 360 controller will appear on the screen, along with a number of customization options. The dropdown menu at the top of the page should read, “Xbox One Wired Controller (Wired).”

(Note that you may need an adapter to make the controller connect to your computer’s inputs.)

You can now configure the remote’s buttons as you see fit, then start playing your favorite games on a Mac using your Xbox controller.

If the Xbox 360 Controller menu isn’t detecting your controller, make sure that it’s plugged in and turned on (you can turn on the controller by pressing and holding the Xbox button in the center).

If it still isn’t detected:

1. Make sure that you’ve installed the latest version of 360controller.

2. Open System Preferences again.

3. Click “Security & Privacy.”

4. At the bottom of the menu that opens, there will be a notice saying that your Mac blocked a program signed by “Drew Mills.” Click “Allow” next to this message.

5. Try plugging in your controller and going to the Xbox 360 Controllers menu again.

