How to contact Google support for help with any Google-related issue

If you’re looking to contact Google for help with a Google-related issue, there are a few routes you can take.

Google does not offer phone support save for assistance with a few specific apps, and many of the numbers posted online claiming to be Google customer service are scams.

The company does offer a robust archive of information that can be helpful as you troubleshoot; most issues have likely been addressed.

Google will never offer help with security issues like a lost password over the phone, so make sure you write down sensitive information in hard copy and store it somewhere safe.

Don’t take this personally, but Google doesn’t want to talk to you. Part of it is they’d be crazy busy if they had to run an active customer support call center – hundreds of millions of people use some form of Google product every day.

The other thing is that Google values your security, and they don’t want to put you at risk for a hack by dealing with things like password resets or account recoveries over the phone.

So, how do you contact Google? Here are a few options.

Can you call Google?

Yes, you can call Google. Google’s customer support number is 1-855-836-1987. That will take you to a menu that will take you to a series of other menus, but most of the time, unless you have an issue with a piece of hardware like an Android phone, the end result of your call will be a recorded voice telling you which webpage to visit to try to resolve your issue.

And don’t go calling other “Google” help numbers you find online; many are scams. A real person may well pick up, but they’re after your cash, not your problem with a doc or an email account or a search.

Get help from Google Support

With most issues you encounter in the course of using Google, be it a problem with your Gmail, your Google Chrome browser, or Google Maps, let’s say, other people have likely encountered a dozen times over. Or a million.

Google staffers write tutorials on dealing with common issues, and there are also user forums addressing myriad problems. Here’s how to find the former.

1. Log into your Google account, then go to support.google.com.

2. You will see a search bar into which you can type your issue above nine icons displayed in the middle of the screen.

3. If you have a problem with one of these specific products, like Google Search or YouTube, click the icon. If not, briefly describe your issue in the search bar. (And note that you can click the little blue arrow under the nine icons to see dozens of other more specific icons.)

caption Search for specific issues or click the icon for specific products. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. The page following each icon will list out many of the more common issues users experience, so look for your problem there.

If you can’t find the help you need from Google’s posted content, consider asking the people.

Use Google help forums

On the support.google.com page, select the icon of the product at issue and click it.

1. On the next page, near the top left of the screen, click the word “Community.”

caption Click the “Community” tab on a Google Support page for a product. source Steven John/Business Insider

2. There will be multiple categories with many answered questions displayed on the next page; browse through for answers, or type a question into the search bar auto filled with “Describe your issue” in the center of the page.

3. At the bottom of the next page, hit the blue words “Ask now” to pose a question to the community.

caption Click “Ask Now” to pose a question to the Google help community. source Steven John/Business Insider

Read more: How to change the language on your Google Chrome browser

Contact Google about Drive issues

Google Drive is the only app product for which Google allows actual direct contact.

From the support.google.com page…

1. Click the “Google Drive” icon.

2. On the next page, click “Contact us” at the top right.

caption Click “Contact us” on the Google Drive support page. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Select the appropriate issue from the dropdown menu, noting that a selection like “Missing or deleted files” will allow for direct contact (others won’t).

caption Choose the issue you’d like to address. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. On the next menu, select how you want to be contacted by Google, by phone, chat, or email, and then enter the requested information (like your phone number) on the next page.

caption Choose a form of contact. source Steven John/Business Insider

Sit back and wait – Google will soon be calling. Or chatting. Or emailing.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: