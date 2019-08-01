How to contact Instagram for help with your account, or to report other accounts

caption It’s difficult to contact a human customer service representative from Instagram, but there are several other ways to get help with issues on the platform. source Shutterstock

Instagram has a phone number and support email address, so it’s technically possible to contact Instagram, but it’s unlikely you’ll get a human response.

The Instagram Help Center can be accessed via the iPhone and Android apps, or through the desktop website, and has answers to most questions a user will have.

You can also report specific issues, such as a potential copyright violation or a hacked account, through Instagram’s reporting feature, which is more likely to earn a response.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

At the time of this writing, Instagram has more than one billion active users every month. Assuming the number were exactly one billion, and that every user only reached out to Instagram for help once per year, that would still mean 2,739,726 inquiries per day.

So it’s not that surprising that Instagram doesn’t have a customer support team ready to actively engage with users; that would require an army.

They do have a direct phone number and email – their contact phone number is (650) 543-4800, and their contact email is support@instagram.com – but it’s unlikely you’ll get a human response through these channels.

Instead, Instagram offers a robust help center that can help answer most questions, and they make it easy for you to report issues with content you see on the site.

These functions are available for both the iPhone and Android apps, as well as through the desktop website.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to get Instagram support through the app

1. Open the app and then tap your icon in the bottom-right corner.

2. Tap the parallel bars in the top-right corner.

3. Tap “Settings” at the bottom of the menu.

4. Tap “Help” on the next screen.

5. Select “Help Center,” and from there you can browse by topic, narrowing in on the issue at hand.

caption The Instagram Help Center is like one massive FAQ, with articles on most issues you’ll ever encounter on Instagram. source Steven John/Business Insider

How to get Instagram support through the website

You can navigate through most of the same steps as above via your Instagram account on a computer, but the fastest way to get to the help center is simply entering https://help.instagram.com into your navigation bar.

From there, you can search for your answer.

How to report an issue to Instagram

If you see a post you think breaks the rules, be it spam or inappropriate, just tap the three little dots at the top right of the post, hit “Report,” and then select the reason.

You can also report issues through the Help Center. The best way to get active support from Instagram is to report a specific issue, but make sure you have a legitimate grievance before taking these steps.

1. Go to the Help Center as described above.

2. Click “Privacy and Safety Center” on the left-hand menu.

caption Click on “Privacy and Safety Center” in the sidebar. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Click “Report Something” on the left-hand menu.

caption Open the Reporting page. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Select the type of issue, then follow the steps Instagram lays out to report the issue.