How to contact Lyft through the mobile app or website, depending on your issue

caption It’s easy to contact a Lyft representative from the mobile app or the website. source Getty Images

You can contact Lyft in a few different ways from your phone or computer.

To contact Lyft, you can go through the help prompts on the mobile app, use the help center website to send an email, or contact the Safety Team through a 24/7 critical response line.

If you have an immediate emergency, Lyft recommends contacting 911, which drivers can do directly through the mobile app.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to contact Lyft.

When things go wrong with your rideshare experience, whether you’re a rider or a driver, contacting the company is a good way to figure out a potential solution so you can move forward.

For Lyft, there are a few ways you can do that, including the help prompts on the mobile app and going through the browser-based help center.

Here’s what you should do to contact the company about your issue.

How to contact Lyft on your phone

The best way to contact Lyft on your iPhone or Android is through the mobile app, where you can navigate through the help pages or call Lyft from the app.

According to a Lyft spokesperson, “The best way for drivers and riders to contact Lyft is through the click-to-call function in the app or on our help pages. This routes any questions or concerns to the best equipped team, to ensure our drivers and riders get the support they need.”

Here’s how to do it.

1. Open your Lyft app and log into your account, if necessary.

2. Tap the three lines in the corner of the screen.

3. Scroll down and tap “Help.”

caption Find Help in the Lyft app. source Devon Delfino/Business Inisder

4. Under “Get Help,” select the appropriate section and tap through the sections according to your issue and follow any prompts.

caption Select the appropriate prompt in Help. source Devon Delfino/Business Inisder

How to contact Lyft on your computer

For those on a desktop computer who are already logged into their Lyft account, the company’s help center can help you troubleshoot issues and allows you to contact them via email.

The latter is especially helpful because it allows you to write out an extended description of your issue. Here’s how to navigate to and use their contact form to send out that email:

1. Go to help.lyft.com.

2. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click “Contact Support.”

3. Fill in the contact form, including the following information: an email address, a subject and reason for contacting them, and your phone number.

caption Fill out the necessary information in the help center. source Devon Delfino/Business Inisder

4. After you fill in the reason for contact, additional sections will appear below. Add your issue in the description box, upload any attachments, and hit the ReCAPTCHA button to ensure you’re not a robot.

5. Click “Submit.”

If you had a safety incident, like an accident, or a citation, you should contact the company’s Safety Team directly. They are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To do that via the help center, go to this page and click “Contact Safety Team,” then fill in your phone number.

For all immediate emergencies, Lyft recommends calling 911, which drivers can do directly through the Lyft app.

