How to contact Steam support for help with your account, in 4 different ways

You can contact Steam support through their app, website, or social media.

There are several ways to contact Steam support if you need help with your account, or even the app itself.

You can contact Steam support through the app, via a web browser, and on Reddit.

Steam also runs a comprehensive forum system where users can ask and answer questions, no support staff involved.

Steam is a popular video game platform, and it’s become so popular not just because of how many games it has, but because of how easy it is to use.

Most of the time, Steam probably runs without a hitch. But if you have a problem with the Steam app, connecting to game servers, or with a specific game purchase, you might need help.

Steam offers customer support in a variety of ways, but puts an emphasis on community-based support. Here are the ways to get help with Steam.

How to contact Steam support

Get support through the Steam app or a browser

The easiest and most effective way to get support for a Steam-related problem is via the desktop app.

Start Steam and then, in the menu bar at the top of the window, click “Help,” then “Steam Support.” You’ll be presented with a detailed page where you can pick what game or feature you’re having issues with, and what sort of issues you’re having.

caption You can get help from Steam Support via the Steam app or in a web page. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

If, for any reason, you can’t start the Steam app, you can get to the same Steam support pages in a web browser.

You can then browse for your issue and find online support articles that help you solve your problem.

Send a message to Steam Support

If the support articles aren’t able to help you, you can send a message to Steam support.

Most support articles have a link at the bottom of the page that says “Contact Steam Support.” Click that link and send a message describing your problem, including a screenshot or other attachment if necessary.

caption You can message Steam Support directly. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Get help from Steam Discussions

Steam maintains a set of Steam Discussions message boards, where you can search for solutions to problems you’re having, or ask questions.

As a general rule, it’s a good idea to search for discussions related to your problem before posting – if the question has already been asked and answered, you’ll be able to get an immediate answer, while posting a redundant question takes much longer to get a solution.

Be aware that Steam support professionals generally don’t frequent these message boards. Instead, all the answers come from other users, and are moderated by volunteers.

Steam on Reddit

Finally, if you’re a Reddit user, you might appreciate the fact that you can access Steam support via Reddit.

caption There are many different guides and FAQs on the Steam subreddit. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

Here you’ll find a few guides to very common support issues, such as a guide to troubleshooting download and connection issues, and a guide to reinstalling Steam.

