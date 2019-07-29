How to contact Uber support as a rider or driver, in 4 different ways

caption There are different ways to contact Uber, depending on if you are a driver or passenger. source Shutterstock

You can contact Uber in a handful of ways as a rider or driver.

To get personalized support, contact Uber via the app, by phone, social media, or visiting a Greenlight Hub in your city.

If you call Uber, be aware that there is both an emergency number and a standard customer support line, and use the appropriate one for your situation.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Whether you’re a driver or a passenger, Uber is generally a seamless experience.

But occasionally, you might need to reach out and get help from a real person at the ridesharing company, especially if you are a driver.

If so, there are a handful of ways for you to get assistance.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to contact Uber in the mobile app

If you are a driver, Uber makes it easy to contact the company from directly within the app itself on your iPhone or Android phone.

1. Start the Uber app.

2. Tap the three horizontal lines to display the menu.

3. Tap “Help.”

4. Scroll to the bottom of the Help menu and choose an option to contact Uber from the Support Center.

caption If you are a driver, you can contact Uber from the app. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

However, if you are a rider, you won’t see the Support Center in your app. Instead, you should navigate to “Your Trips” in the menu, and click on the trip you want to contact Uber about.

When you scroll down on the Trip Details page, click on the appropriate prompt under Help and follow the instructions.

caption Use the help prompts to contact Uber as a rider. source Will Fischer/Business Insider

How to get help in person at a local Uber Greenlight hub

One of the best ways to get customer service is to visit an Uber Greenlight hub. There are more than 150 locations across the US, and you can stop by anytime during working hours without an appointment to talk to Uber customer support in person.

Here’s how to find your closest Greenlight hub:

1. Open help.uber.com in a web browser.

2. Make sure the site knows what city you are in. In the top right, if you don’t see your location, click and enter the city you are in.

3. Click “For partners” on the left side of the page.

4. In the search box, type “greenlight” and click “Search.”

caption You can find a local Greenlight Hub on the help.uber.com web site. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. The top search result should be an article called “Getting in-person activation and support help.” Choose it to see your local Greenlight hub.

Alternately, another way to find your local Greenlight hub is to visit How I Uber, which has a convenient list of all local Greenlight hubs in a searchable map.

caption How I Uber maintains an excellent resource for finding local Uber offices. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to contact Uber on social media

While not all companies are responsive to Twitter and Facebook, Uber has a reputation for responding fairly quickly on social media.

To reach Uber via Twitter, send the company a tweet at @uber_support, keeping your message succinct so it’s easy for a support representative to address your concern in a reply or direct message.

You can also reach out via Facebook. You can write a public post on Uber’s Facebook page.

How to contact Uber by phone

If it’s urgent that you reach Uber immediately, you can also call the company by phone. There are two numbers you can call:

Uber’s critical safety response line is 800-285-6172. Only use this phone number for true emergencies, such as if you have an accident while driving or have some other critical safety concern.

Uber’s customer support line is 800-593-7069. This number is staffed 24/7 and you can use it for problems that need immediate attention which you can’t otherwise resolve.

As a passenger, these phone numbers are your best bet for reaching Uber quickly. For serious emergency matters, Uber recommends contacting the authorities first.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: