How to control high blood pressure and when you need medication

To control high blood pressure, most adults should aim to get 150 minutes of moderate exercise – like brisk walking, swimming, or biking – a week.

Other steps you can take are cutting back on salt, lowering alcohol consumption, and following the DASH diet.

If none of these strategies work, it might be time to seek medication.

This article was reviewed by John Osborne, MD, PhD, and the Director of Cardiology for Dallas-based State of the Heart Cardiology.

It is estimated that about 108 million US adults – which is nearly half of US adults – are living with high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When left untreated, high blood pressure can result in heart disease, stroke, loss of vision, kidney failure, and dysfunction of sexual organs. But you can get it under control with changes to your eating and exercise habits, taking prescription medication, or a combination of both.

How to control high blood pressure

The first step in treating high blood pressure is controlling it so that your numbers don’t climb any higher. This can be done with simple lifestyle changes including weight loss, diet adjustments, and exercise.

When setting goals for exercise or diet, M. Wesley Milks, MD, a cardiologist at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, offers a few guidelines. For example, most adults should aim to get at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week. Milks recommends:

Brisk walking

Biking

Active yoga

Swimming

As for diet, there is one change that researchers have found can make a huge difference not just for controlling high blood pressure but also lowering it – reduce the amount of sodium in your diet.

“Increased salt intake results in elevated blood pressure,” says Milks. “Breads, soups, cheeses, canned foods, and processed meats are just a few examples of the many ways that sodium infiltrates our diet.” In fact, 75% of our dietary sodium comes from eating packaged and restaurant foods, while only 11% comes from adding salt to food.

You should also work to increase potassium intake, which Milks says can be accomplished by eating more fruits and vegetables. Medical professionals highly recommend the DASH diet for the majority with high blood pressure.

It is also a good idea to keep alcohol consumption low, especially if you drink frequently. A research review in The Lancet found that those who typically have three or more drinks a day were able to better control their blood pressure after reducing alcohol intake. Milks suggests no more than one drink a day for women and a maximum of two for men.

When you need medication to control high blood pressure

If, after making lifestyle changes, your blood pressure is still climbing higher, it may be time to consider medication, says Robert Greenfield, MD, Medical Director of Non-Invasive Cardiology & Cardiac Rehabilitation at MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute.

There are a variety of ways to control high blood pressure with medication:

ACE, or angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, act on a hormone system called the renin-angiotensin system, which mainly resides in the kidney. They prevent the production of an enzyme responsible for narrowing blood vessels and are often the first line of treatment for individuals struggling to control blood pressure.

ARB, or angiotensin receptor blockers, also act on the renin-angiotensin system. Typically, these have been used as an alternative to ACE inhibitors. But some research has suggested that because ARBs are associated with fewer complications, they may be preferable to ACE inhibitors.

Calcium Channel Blockers dilate blood vessels and decrease heart rate, which can help control blood pressure. They are a popular choice for treating stage 1 hypertension and are used in combination with other medications for stage 2 hypertension.

Diuretics remove excess fluid and make the arterial walls less stiff, which can lower blood pressure. These are often prescribed alongside other popular medications like ACE inhibitors or ARBs, according to Greenfield.

Because there are many types of medication available, and prescription decisions are made on an individualized basis, Milks says that any initiations or changes should be made under the supervision of your doctor.

Greenfield also says that medication can be necessary when dealing with the combination of high blood pressure and another disease. According to the American College of Cardiology, all of the medications listed above have been found safe and effective in controlling blood pressure for patients with hypertension and diabetes.

But for those who have hypertension and a history of stroke, choosing medication is incredibly complex. Hypertension combined with certain forms of heart disease also requires a specialized approach. In these cases, pharmacological treatment, or changes from one medical treatment to another, should be discussed extensively with a specialist.

