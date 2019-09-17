How to convert a JPG image to a PDF document on your Mac computer using the Preview app

caption You can convert JPG to PDF on your Mac in just a few steps. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

It’s easy to convert a JPG image to a PDF document on your Mac using the Preview app.

You can convert JPG to PDF by opening the JPG image in Preview and choosing to export it as a PDF document.

If you own a Mac computer, you don’t have to scour the web to find and pay for an online file converter – you have one already built in.

Mac’s built-in Preview app allows you to quickly open and view any kind of file.

Preview also comes with markup and minor image-editing tools, and also has the capability to convert JPG images to PDF documents in a few easy steps.

Here’s how to do it.

How to convert a JPG image to a PDF document on a Mac

1. Launch Preview from either your Mac’s dock, or by searching for “Preview” using Spotlight (the magnifying glass icon in the upper right-hand corner of the screen).

2. Select the JPG image you wish to convert to a PDF document.

3. The JPG image will pop-up in the Preview window. At the top, click “File.”

caption Open the JPG photo you want to convert — it should open in Preview on your Mac. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. In the dropdown menu, scroll to find Export to PDF.

caption Click Export as PDF. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. Here you will have the option to change the name of the newly converted PDF document and save it to a certain location or folder on your Mac.

caption Change the name of the file if you wish, then click Save. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. Click “Save” at the bottom.

7. Your PDF can now be found where you saved it, or accessed by searching for its name using Spotlight.

