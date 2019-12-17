How to convert Pages to PDF on a Mac computer using the default exporting method

caption You can convert Pages to PDF in a few quick steps. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can easily convert a Pages document to a PDF on a Mac to keep the file’s formatting intact while sharing it with a non-Mac user, for instance.

You can use the default exporting method in Pages to convert a document to a PDF.

While Apple makes its applications with an emphasis on working seamlessly with other Mac applications and across Apple devices, it limits the applications’ usage outside the Apple world.

When sharing a document from Apple’s default word processor Pages with a PC, for example, you can always convert the document into a PDF to keep its original formatting. Here’s how to do it.

How to convert Pages to PDF on a Mac

1. Open the Pages document you want to convert.

2. Click on File from the menu bar.

3. Scroll down and click on “Export to.” This will bring up the export dropdown menu.

4. In the “Export to” dropdown menu, scroll to and click on PDF.

caption You can convert Pages to PDF using the exporting method. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

5. Next you will get the PDF menu, asking about image quality.

6. Note that the better the image quality, the larger the file. One of the benefits of saving a multimedia file as a PDF, however, is that it already considerably shrinks the file size.

caption You can adjust the quality of the image according to your own preferences. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

7. Click Next.

8. This will bring the “Save” pop-up to change the name of the PDF, though you can also leave it the same. A PDF copy will be saved on your desktop once you confirm this.

