How to convert a PDF to a Google Doc in a few simple steps on your Mac or PC

caption Converting a PDF to a Google Doc is as simple as just opening it in the program. source dennizn/Shutterstock

PDF has become an increasingly popular file format due to its universal compatibility as well as its security features that other formats lack.

Unfortunately, PDFs can also be difficult to edit, and if you need to make amendments to a PDF document or fill in the blank fields on an application or other form, you either need access to Adobe Acrobat’s editing features or you’ll need to convert the document to another file format.

Thankfully, Google Docs makes it easy to convert PDFs to Google Doc format, making the file editable and also exportable in a variety of file formats. Doing so won’t take more than a couple of minutes of your time, if that, and the process couldn’t be simpler.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to convert a PDF to a Google Doc

1. Visit Google Drive on your Mac or PC and log into your Google account if you haven’t already.

2. In the upper-left hand corner of your screen, click “New,” then click “File upload.”

caption Click “File upload” from the menu. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. Locate the PDF file on your computer’s hard drive and double click to upload it.

4. When the download is complete, you will be informed via a small box on the lower right-hand side of your screen with a green check mark next to the file name.

caption Your download is now complete. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

5. Click on the file you uploaded to launch a preview window.

6. In the menu bar running along the top of the preview screen, click “Open with.”

7. Click “Google Docs.”

caption Click “Google Docs” to convert the PDF. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

8. A new tab will then launch with your document in Google Docs, allowing you to edit it as needed.

Note that the formatting of your PDF may change in its conversion to Google Docs, especially if it’s not an entirely text-based document.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: