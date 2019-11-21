How to convert a PNG image file to JPG on a Mac computer using the Preview app

caption It’s easy to convert a PNG to JPG on your Mac computer by reformatting the file type. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can convert a PNG file to a JPG (or JPEG) on your Mac computer in just a few steps.

It’s easy to convert PNG to JPG on a Mac by opening the original image file in the Preview app, and clicking Save or Export to reformat the file.

The most universal graphic file type is the JPEG, also at times represented as JPG.

Many images and graphics, however, come in a PNG format – most notably screenshots. Luckily, with the Preview program that comes with your Mac computer, you can convert a PNG to a JPEG.

Here’s how to do it.

How to convert a PNG to a JPG on your Mac computer

1. Open your PNG file with Preview. It should be the default image viewer on your Mac – but you can also right click on the file, scroll down to “Open With,” and then select Preview.

2. Once the image is open, click on File from the top toolbar.

3. Scroll down and click on “Duplicate.”

caption Click on Duplicate under File. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

4. With the new duplicate image open, click on File from the top toolbar.

5. You can now click “Export…” to open a pop-up where you can change the file type.

6. Click on the Format drop-down – it should still be PNG – and you will get a list of all the formats you can change the file to. The top one should be JPEG.

caption Switch the file type to JPEG. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

7. Select JPEG and click “Save.”

8. Unless you change the name, it may be hard to tell the JPEG from the PNG file. In that case, right click on the file on your desktop.

9. In the right-click menu, click on “Info.” That will give you a rundown on your image file, including whether it is the JPEG or PNG.

caption You can see your file type and other information here. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

