How to convert a PowerPoint presentation to Google Slides in 2 different ways

You can convert a PowerPoint presentation to Google Slides with a few clicks.

You can convert a PowerPoint presentation to Google Slides with a few clicks.
Google Drive has revolutionized group work, providing tools that multiple people can create and edit simultaneously.

However, many people still prefer to use the Microsoft suite of products when working alone. This can be problematic if you’re using Microsoft PowerPoint to create a presentation, but then want to share it with others to provide feedback or make changes.

Luckily, converting PowerPoint presentations to Google Slides – the PowerPoint equivalent – can be accomplished in a few ways, and the process is easy and simple.

Here’s how to do it.

How to convert a PowerPoint to Google Slides by importing a PowerPoint presentation

1. Open Google Drive.

2. Select “New” in the upper left-hand corner of the screen.

3. Select “Upload File.”

Choose to upload a new file.

Choose to upload a new file.
4. Select the desired PowerPoint presentation.

5. After uploading, right click and select “Open with,” then select “Google Slides.”

After you upload your PowerPoint, open it with Google Slides.

After you upload your PowerPoint, open it with Google Slides.
6. Select “File.”

7. Select “Save as Google Slides.”

Save your PowerPoint in Google Slides.

Save your PowerPoint in Google Slides.
How to convert a PowerPoint to Google Slides by importing PowerPoint slides

1. Go to Google Drive.

2. Select Slides.

Go to Google Slides.

Go to Google Slides.
3. Open a “Blank” presentation.

Create a blank Google Slides presentation.

Create a blank Google Slides presentation.
4. In a new Presentation, select “File,” then “Import Slides.”

Click Import slides and then upload your PowerPoint.

Click Import slides and then upload your PowerPoint.
5. Upload the PowerPoint file.

6. Select the newly-converted Slides.

