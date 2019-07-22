Cooking bacon in the oven is easy and makes it taste great. Here’s how to do it.

caption Baking bacon in the oven is a quicker, easier way to get consistent results on large batches of bacon and the process is much less messy. source alexpro9500/Shutterstock

Bacon is great on pretty much everything, but cooking it can be a pain.

Baking bacon in the oven is quicker, easier, and more effective than pan-frying.

Oven-baking results in large batches of evenly cooked bacon with little mess.

Whether served as a side for breakfast or used to top burgers, salads, or sandwiches, bacon is a crowd-pleasing favorite.

The traditional pan-frying method of cooking bacon can be time-consuming, causes the bacon to curl up, and splatters grease all over your stove and counter-tops. With pan-frying, it can be difficult to cook large batches of bacon and disposing of the leftover grease can be messy.

Baking bacon in the oven is a quicker, easier way to get consistent results on large batches of bacon and the process is much less messy. It also keeps the bacon from curling up on itself so you get perfectly flat, crisp slices. Here’s how to do it.

Start by preheating your oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with aluminum foil

caption To avoid aluminum foil, use a slotted broiler pan instead of a baking sheet. source Kirstie Renae/INSIDER

Be sure to use a baking sheet or jelly roll pan that has an edge of at least 1 inch tall. This will help ensure no grease overflows during the baking process. Line the baking sheet completely with aluminum foil for easy cleanup.

To avoid aluminum foil, use a slotted broiler pan instead of a baking sheet.

Place a baking rack on top of the foil-lined baking sheet and lay out the raw bacon evenly

The baking rack allows for heat to flow above and below the bacon to promote even cooking, and the holes in the rack allow for the grease to drip off.

Lay the strips of bacon on the rack without overlapping them. Be sure to space out the slices evenly.

caption Be sure to space out the slices evenly. source Kirstie Renae/INSIDER

Put the bacon in a 400°F oven for 11-15 minutes

Every oven is different, so it’s best to check on the bacon every once in a while to gauge how cooked it is. Be sure to do this through the oven window instead of opening the oven door, as this allows for too much heat to escape and makes your bacon take longer to cook.

How long it takes to cook will also depend on how crispy you prefer your bacon.

caption Don’t open the oven door too much or you will disrupt the cooking process. source Kirstie Renae/INSIDER

When the bacon is done, carefully remove the pan from the oven and remove the bacon from the rack with tongs

When finished, the pan will be filled with searing-hot bacon grease, so be extremely careful when removing it from the oven.

Using tongs, remove the bacon from the rack promptly to keep it from sticking. Place the slices on a paper towel-lined plate to drain a bit more.

caption How long it takes to cook will also depend on how crispy you prefer your bacon. source Kirstie Renae/INSIDER

Let the grease solidify on the pan before disposing of it

Hot grease should never be poured into a trash can or down a drain, so it’s best to leave your baking pan on the counter until the grease solidifies.

Once the grease is solid, you can either spoon it into a container to save for future recipes such as gravy or you can ball up the foil around the grease and toss it in the trash.