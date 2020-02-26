How to copy a Google Sheet on your computer in 3 different ways

caption You can copy a sheet from Google Sheets into an existing or new document. source STEFANY LUNA DE LINZY/Shutterstock

You can easily copy a Google Sheet into a new or existing spreadsheet with a few clicks on your desktop.

You can either right-click on the sheet that you’d like to duplicate or select “Edit” from the top menu bar.

You use basically the same method to copy a Google Sheet on either a Mac or PC.

It’s easy to duplicate a Google Sheet and copy it onto a new spreadsheet or an existing one.

Google Sheets is a great way to create and share spreadsheets with friends, family, and coworkers. Depending on your project, you may find it helpful to copy a sheet onto a new or existing sheet.

Here’s how to copy a Google Sheet in two ways.

How to copy a Google Sheet into a new or existing Google spreadsheet

1. With a Google Sheet open, right-click on a sheet name at the bottom of the document and select “Copy” from the menu.

caption Copy to a new or existing spreadsheet. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

2. Select either “New spreadsheet” or “Existing spreadsheet.” If you select “Existing spreadsheet,” select the sheet from your Drive and then click “Select.”

caption Copy either to an existing or new spreadsheet. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Once your sheet has been copied, a pop-up will appear. Click “Open spreadsheet” to view the copied spreadsheet or the green “OK” to view it later.

caption Open the spreadsheet. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

How to duplicate a Google Sheet on your computer

1. Open Google Sheets on your Mac or PC and open the spreadsheet that you want to copy.

2. Right-click on a sheet name at the bottom of your document and select “Duplicate” from the pop-up menu.

caption Open the menu and click “Duplicate.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. This will immediately create a copy of the sheet, labeled as such, with all of the original contents.

caption A copy of your sheet. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

