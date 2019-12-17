How to copy and paste text on a PS4 in 2 different ways

caption It’s possible to copy and paste text on a PS4 with your controller or a connected keyboard and mouse. source Shutterstock

The PlayStation 4 is not only a gaming console, but it also offers a social feature allowing you to communicate with your online friends through text chat.

While a controller is not as convenient to use when texting like a touchscreen or even a keyboard, Sony has programmed the DualShock 4 controller to function somewhat like a mouse and keyboard or touchscreen, allowing users to copy and paste their text into a text box.

You can also connect a keyboard and mouse to your PS4 to help you type more smoothly.

How to copy and paste on a PS4

1. Boot up your PS4 gaming console.

2. Open up something on the console that uses text, then place the cursor at the start of the text you want to copy, and then press the Options button (…) on the text box under the Space bar.

caption The (…) button is the Options button on the screen text box. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

3. Choose “Select” or “Select All.” If you choose “Select,” the next step you will need to do is move the cursor to the end of the text you want to copy, and then press the cross (X) button on your DualShock 4 controller.

caption Press “X” on your controller to copy the highlighted text. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

4. Then select “Copy.”

5. Click on the “Options” (….) again in the text box then select “Paste” to move the text you copied.

6. Select “Paste” and the text you copied should appear in the text box.

