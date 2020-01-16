How to copy and paste on an Xbox One using your controller

caption You can use your controller to copy and paste text on your Xbox One. source PaulSat/Shutterstock

You can copy and paste text on your Xbox One when filling out text boxes.

Your Xbox One controller can function as a mouse and keyboard, or you can connect an external mouse and keyboard to type more smoothly.

The Xbox One is not only a gaming console, but it also offers a feature that allows you to communicate with your friends through text chat. You can also use the Microsoft Edge browser to surf the web and log into your social media accounts.

Microsoft has programmed the Xbox One controller to function somewhat like a mouse and keyboard or touchscreen, allowing users to copy and paste text when filling out text boxes. However, you also have the option to connect an external keyboard and mouse to your Xbox One to help you type more smoothly.

How to copy and paste on your Xbox One

1. Turn on your Xbox One gaming console.

2. Launch the Microsoft Edge web browser, then place your cursor at the start of the text you want to copy by pressing the “A” button twice on your controller to highlight a specific word. If you wish to highlight more text, use your left joystick to highlight additional text.

3. After you have highlighted the text that you want to copy, press the “Menu” button on your controller (the one with three horizontal lines, beneath the Xbox button) and select “Copy” or “Select all.”

caption Select “Copy” or “Select all” to copy the highlighted text. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

4. Head to your messages, or wherever you want to paste the text, select the text box where you want to paste your text, and then press the “Menu” button and click “Paste.” The text you copied should appear in the text box.

caption Press the “Menu” button to paste the text you highlighted into a text box. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

