How to copy and paste using gestures on an iPhone with iOS 13, and edit text in an instant

caption It takes some practice to copy and paste with the new iOS 13 gestures on your iPhone. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

One of the iPhone’s new features in iOS 13 are gestures that let you copy and paste text quickly with three fingers.

These new iPhone gestures can feel clumsy at first but are easy to master with a bit of practice.

The iPhone’s gestures have long been a point of contention for Apple mobile device users. Violently shaking your iPhone doesn’t feel like the easiest way to undo text when you’re in the middle of crafting a sentence, for example.

However, the latest iOS 13 update is addressing that clunkiness with new gestures, including three-finger movements that let you copy and paste.

And while the iPhone’s gestures feature can feel a little awkward at first, you may soon wonder how you went without them.

Here’s the simple process for copying and pasting text with gestures.

How to copy and paste using gestures on your iPhone

1. Select what you want to copy by highlighting the text.

caption Your iPhone will remind you at the top of the screen to highlight the text you want to manipulate. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

2. Placing three fingers on the screen, make a pinching-in motion. You’ll see a confirmation that the screen has read the gesture correctly at the top.

caption You’ll see “Copy” at the top of the screen to confirm that your gesture worked. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. From there, move your cursor to where you want the text to go, and pinch out with three fingers to paste.

caption Confirming that the pasting gesture worked will be a message at the top of the screen. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

The gestures can take some getting used to, particularly if you have big fingers, an iPhone with a smaller screen, or both.

But with a little finessing, copying and pasting with gestures for iPhone might soon feel as natural as using CTRL+C and CTRL+V on your computer’s keyboard.

