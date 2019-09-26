How to copy and paste using gestures on an iPhone with iOS 13, and edit text in an instant

- source
- Crystal Cox/Business Insider
- One of the iPhone’s new features in iOS 13 are gestures that let you copy and paste text quickly with three fingers.
- These new iPhone gestures can feel clumsy at first but are easy to master with a bit of practice.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The iPhone’s gestures have long been a point of contention for Apple mobile device users. Violently shaking your iPhone doesn’t feel like the easiest way to undo text when you’re in the middle of crafting a sentence, for example.
However, the latest iOS 13 update is addressing that clunkiness with new gestures, including three-finger movements that let you copy and paste.
And while the iPhone’s gestures feature can feel a little awkward at first, you may soon wonder how you went without them.
Here’s the simple process for copying and pasting text with gestures.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
iPhone 11 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)
How to copy and paste using gestures on your iPhone
1. Select what you want to copy by highlighting the text.
- source
- Emma Witman/Business Insider
2. Placing three fingers on the screen, make a pinching-in motion. You’ll see a confirmation that the screen has read the gesture correctly at the top.
- source
- Emma Witman/Business Insider
3. From there, move your cursor to where you want the text to go, and pinch out with three fingers to paste.
- source
- Emma Witman/Business Insider
The gestures can take some getting used to, particularly if you have big fingers, an iPhone with a smaller screen, or both.
But with a little finessing, copying and pasting with gestures for iPhone might soon feel as natural as using CTRL+C and CTRL+V on your computer’s keyboard.
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to change your Wi-Fi network in the Control Center on an iPhone with iOS 13
-
iOS 13 allows you to mute email threads in the Mail app on your iPhone – here’s how to do it
-
iOS 13 has a new feature that limits the data usage on your iPhone – here’s how to use Low Data Mode
-
iOS 13 changed the method for deleting apps on an iPhone – here’s how to do it