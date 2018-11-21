5 hacks for cracking an egg perfectly every time

caption Cracking eggs doesn’t have to involve digging shells out of your bowl. source iStock

Cracking an egg is a pretty simple concept, but it’s not always trouble-free. However, there are some ways you can crack an egg while reducing the chances of getting eggshells in your food.

Here are five hacks for perfectly cracking an egg.

Crack the egg against a flat surface to give you more control over the break.

caption Crack it on a surface before lifting it over your bowl. source iStock

When you whack an egg against a ridged surface (like the edge of a bowl, for instance), you’ll break both the shell and the protective membrane separating the shell and the yolk, which could make it easy for shards of the shell to make it into your bowl.

But, by holding your egg in one hand and tapping it on a flat surface (like a cutting board or a countertop) until you see one vertical crack and an indentation in the shell, you’ll be able to use your fingers to gently separate the two halves of the shell and pour the whites and yolks into a bowl.

If you do want to crack your egg on the rim of a bowl, make sure you’re making contact with the egg’s center.

caption You’ll want to try to hit the center of the egg. source Adam Berry/Getty Images

Cracking an egg on the rim of your bowl isn’t ideal for achieving a mess-free egg split, but sometimes it’s your most convenient surface option.

In this situation, Food Republic said it’s helpful to crack your egg as close to its center as possible. That way, you can use your fingers to create a neat split and separate the two halves with as little shell debris as possible.

For a perfect combination of speed and precision, try the one-handed crack.

caption It might take some practice. source BlacKCatPRO/Shutterstock

A technique popular among professional chefs, the one-handed crack is an excellent technique when you need to crack several eggs quickly.

According to Serious Eats, this technique involves using your dominant hand’s pinky and ring fingers to grip the bottom of the egg. Then, use your thumb, pointer, and middle fingers to pry off the top. Serious Eats also has helpful visuals of this method.

A knife can help with cracking an egg.

caption Just be careful. source iStock

Some chefs prefer the control offered by using a utensil to crack their eggs. Scientist Sally Solomon, who researched the best egg cracking methods in 2001, told the Telegraph that the best method involves a knife.

“For best results, you should hold the egg in the palm of your hand with the pointed end towards your fingertips,” Solomon told the Telegraph. “You should then break it with a palette knife, striking it across the middle of the egg using the kind of wrist action used to cast a fly-fishing line.”

Read More: 8 simple ways to upgrade your scrambled eggs

If you do get a piece of eggshell in your whites and yolks, use a bigger piece of shell to scoop it out.

caption The shell attracts other bits of shell. source Shutterstock

Of course, even if you take all appropriate precautions, a bit of shell can still find its way into your bowl of cracked eggs. Fortunately, there’s an easy fix.

Chef de Cuisine Nick Tamburo of Momofuku Nishi in NYC previously told INSIDER: “If there’s a piece of shell in the cracked egg, use a larger piece of eggshell to scoop out the tiny shell pieces. It’s such an easy trick that most home cooks don’t know and it works every time.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.