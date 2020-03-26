How to create a BlueJeans account in 5 simple steps

caption It’s easy to create a BlueJeans account for free on your computer. source BlueJeans

You can easily create a BlueJeans account, which will automatically sign you up for a free trial of the service.

BlueJeans offers cloud-based video conferencing and online meetings across a variety of platforms.

After your free trial ends, you’ll need to subscribe to one of BlueJeans’ monthly subscription packages.

As more and more people are working from home, many businesses are starting to take their meetings online. Some are flocking to BlueJeans, a cloud-based online video conferencing service that allows one-on-one calls as well as group meetings. BlueJeans also has a live streaming feature and offers a free trial before requiring users to sign up for a monthly subscription-based package.

Creating a BlueJeans account will automatically sign you up for the free trial; it’s not possible to sign up for the service without doing so. However, the actual signup process is easy and you can cancel your account anytime during the free trial period without being charged.

Here’s how to create a BlueJeans account.

How to create a BlueJeans account

1. On your device’s web browser, visit the BlueJeans website at BlueJeans.com.

2. In the upper right-hand corner of the screen, click on “Try for Free.”

caption Click on “Try for Free.” source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. On the account creation page, fill in the form with your relevant info including name, business email address, phone number and company size. You should also choose which BlueJeans services you want to trial: Meetings, Rooms, and/or Events.

caption Fill in your information. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. Click “Submit.”

5. You will then be sent an email containing a link you will need to click on to complete your registration. From there, you’ll be able to get started using BlueJeans.

caption You will receive an email with a link. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

