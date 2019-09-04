How to create a company page on LinkedIn to promote your business and post job openings

- source
- You can create a company page on LinkedIn to give your business a place to provide information and job opportunities.
- You’ll need to have an existing LinkedIn account and use the desktop version of the site to create a company page, while meeting requirements for the page name and URL.
- Here’s how to make a company page for your business on Linkedin.
If you have a business, a LinkedIn company page can be a useful tool to provide information about your business and give people a central location to view job opportunities.
Before you get started, however, keep in mind that you’ll need to have an existing LinkedIn account and use the desktop version of the site (rather than the mobile app) to create your company page.
You’ll also need to have a verified email address (otherwise you’ll be asked to verify one during the process), and you need to have “enough” connections to create a page (basically, LinkedIn wants to make sure you have an active account).
In addition, the URL for your page can’t already exist, and it has to have at least one non-numeric character and can’t use back-to-back hyphens.
With that in mind, here’s what you’ll need to do to create your company page on the site:
How to create a company page on LinkedIn
1. Go to linkedin.com and log into your account, if necessary.
2. Click the “Work” icon in the top-right corner of the screen, scroll to the bottom of the pop-up and select “Create a Company Page.”
3. Select the kind of business you want to create a page for.
4. Add your company or institution details, page identity, and other profile details.
5. Check the verification box, which affirms that you have the authority to create and take ownership of the page.
6. Click “Create Page.”
Once your company page has been created, you’ll be able to fill it in with more details.
To do that, click “Start building your page!” – that’s where you’ll be able to upload a logo, and add a more detailed description and location details.
