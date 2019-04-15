How to create a Facebook business page for your company, brand, or community

caption Setting up a Facebook business page can be essential to helping your brand grow. source Reuters/Dado Ruvic

You can create a Facebook business page with your basic contact information in a few quick steps.

You can always make changes to your Facebook business page as needed.

If you’ve been using a regular Facebook profile for your business, you don’t have to set up a new page – you can convert it.

Facebook business pages can help you reach a new audience, and setting up a page for your company or brand takes only a few steps to complete. Here’s how to create a Facebook business page:

How to create a Facebook business page

1. From your personal Facebook profile, click the Pages link in the left sidebar menu and open the menu on the right-hand side called Your Pages.

caption Click the “Pages” tab. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

2. From the Your Pages menu, click the Create Page button.

caption Click “Create Page.” source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

3. Choose the Business or Brand page type.

caption Decide whether you are representing a business or brand, or a community or public figure. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

4. Enter your business or brand name and a business category. Please note, the Local Business category requires a physical address while other categories may not.

caption Enter the name of the page, and what sort of brand/person it’s for. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

5. Click the Continue button to save your information.

6. Upload a page profile and cover images. You can choose to skip for now if you prefer to add them later.

caption Add a profile picture and cover photo to personalize the page. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

Congratulations, you’ve created a new Facebook page!

caption Your new page will look bare at first, but as you add content to it, it will fill up. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

Additional set-up

Before you write your page’s first post, be sure to update your page with additional information for your business.

Call to action

Add a call-to-action button to your business page by clicking Add a Button. Choose an action from the available options. You can have visitors book appointments, contact you through Facebook Messenger, download your app, and more.

caption You can add interactive elements to your page known as “Calls to action.” source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

Page username

Choose a page username. This username will become the web address for your business page (e.g. facebook.com/businessinsider).

Enter upcoming events

From the Events section, add any upcoming public events. Make it easy for your future fans to find information about your business’s scheduled events. Fans of your page can show interest in your events by clicking a button to indicate their intention to attend.

caption Add events that your fans can attend. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

Update the About section

From the About section, update all the content you would like to be public. Include your business website and operating hours if applicable. You can also give staff members access to edit your page from this menu.

Explore publishing tools

Facebook has built-in scheduling tools that allow you to plan and publish your posts according to a schedule of your choosing. These tools help you automate the process of posting updates. You can save draft versions of your posts here as well.

Converting a personal profile to a business page

If you have been using a personal Facebook profile for your business, you can convert it to a business page using Facebook’s conversion wizard. While the process is called a conversion, it actually copies your personal profile to a page. Your personal profile will remain intact and a new page based on that profile will be created. You can update the newly created page as you would a page created from scratch.

Page visibility

Facebook pages are published as soon as they are created. This means an incomplete page would be visible to the public as soon as it’s created. If you would prefer to work on your page in private before making it available to the public, you can update its visibility from the page settings menu. This will prevent the page from being available until you’re ready to publish it again. Remember to update the visibility setting when you are ready to publish it.

caption Facebook asks you to explain why you’re unpublishing a page before it will allow it. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

