How to create a map in Google Maps using My Maps, to save and share it for custom routes or directions

By
Ryan Ariano, Business Insider US
-
You can create a custom map in Google Maps, and edit directions or save it to share it with others.

caption
You can create a custom map in Google Maps, and edit directions or save it to share it with others.
source
Getty Images

Google Maps has built a reputation as one of the best mapping apps.

It’s easy to use, has features like satellite view, and includes many options for customizing directions. Even more, with My Maps, you can create, save, and edit maps using just your Google account.

Here’s how to do it.

How to create a map in Google Maps

1. Sign in to My Maps using your Google account.

2. Click on “Create A New Map.”

Once logged in, select

caption
Once logged in, select “Create A New Map.”
source
Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

3. You should get a picture of the current continent or country where you are and a search bar.

4. Type in a city or even a specific landmark in the search bar at the top.

5. Click on the “Add Directions” icon (it’s a small box with a curving arrow on it).

Click the

caption
Click the “Add Directions” button.
source
Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

6. The Google Maps sidebar will now appear with two search bars.

7. Type your starting point in the top search bar and your destination in the second.

8. Click on “Untitled Map” in the top of the sidebar. This will bring up a new pop-up asking you to enter the title of your map.

Enter a title and description for your map.

caption
Enter a title and description for your map.
source
Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

9. Once you click on Save, your new map will be saved in My Maps on your Google account.

Your custom map will be saved in My Maps.

caption
Your custom map will be saved in My Maps.
source
Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

How to open a map in Google Maps

1. Sign into My Maps.

2. You should see your maps in the My Maps dashboard.

View your maps in the My Maps dashboard.

caption
View your maps in the My Maps dashboard.
source
Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

3. Click on the map you want to open. You now can access and edit it.

How to edit a map in Google Maps

1. Sign into My Maps.

2. Open the map you want to edit.

3. On the left sidebar, you can make several edits, such as adding layers or customizing the appearance.

4. Click on Add Destination to add a stop.

Add a destination to your map.

caption
Add a destination to your map.
source
Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

5. You can reorder the stops by grabbing the letter on the left of the destination you want to move.

6. Drag the destination to the place where you want it.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: