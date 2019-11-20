How to create a map in Google Maps using My Maps, to save and share it for custom routes or directions

caption You can create a custom map in Google Maps, and edit directions or save it to share it with others. source Getty Images

You can create a map in Google Maps using My Maps in order to save a custom map for later use.

Your custom maps can be shared in My Maps, which you can log into with your Google account on multiple devices.

You can also edit your maps to change the route or add stops.

Google Maps has built a reputation as one of the best mapping apps.

It’s easy to use, has features like satellite view, and includes many options for customizing directions. Even more, with My Maps, you can create, save, and edit maps using just your Google account.

Here’s how to do it.

How to create a map in Google Maps

1. Sign in to My Maps using your Google account.

2. Click on “Create A New Map.”

caption Once logged in, select “Create A New Map.” source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

3. You should get a picture of the current continent or country where you are and a search bar.

4. Type in a city or even a specific landmark in the search bar at the top.

5. Click on the “Add Directions” icon (it’s a small box with a curving arrow on it).

caption Click the “Add Directions” button. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

6. The Google Maps sidebar will now appear with two search bars.

7. Type your starting point in the top search bar and your destination in the second.

8. Click on “Untitled Map” in the top of the sidebar. This will bring up a new pop-up asking you to enter the title of your map.

caption Enter a title and description for your map. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

9. Once you click on Save, your new map will be saved in My Maps on your Google account.

caption Your custom map will be saved in My Maps. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

How to open a map in Google Maps

1. Sign into My Maps.

2. You should see your maps in the My Maps dashboard.

caption View your maps in the My Maps dashboard. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

3. Click on the map you want to open. You now can access and edit it.

How to edit a map in Google Maps

1. Sign into My Maps.

2. Open the map you want to edit.

3. On the left sidebar, you can make several edits, such as adding layers or customizing the appearance.

4. Click on Add Destination to add a stop.

caption Add a destination to your map. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

5. You can reorder the stops by grabbing the letter on the left of the destination you want to move.

6. Drag the destination to the place where you want it.

