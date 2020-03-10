How to easily create a poll in Slack using the emojis response feature

caption You can create a poll in Slack without installing polling apps to your workspace. source rafapress/Shutterstock

You can easily create a poll in Slack using the emojis response feature.

You can also install polling apps to your workspace to create a poll in Slack if you have the permission to add it to your workspace.

Polls can help you get immediate feedback from coworkers and friends for a specific question.

In Slack, you can create one by adding a polling app, such as Simple Poll or Polly, to your workspace. However, you may be restricted from adding those.

If that’s the case, or you just don’t want to go that route, there is a workaround that’s easier and available to all: Creating a poll via the usual message box using emojis.

Here’s how to create a poll in Slack.

How to create a poll in Slack

1. Type out your question in the message box.

caption Type in the question for poll. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

2. Hit “Shift” and “Return” if you are on a Mac or “Shift and “Enter” if you use a PC to create a new line of text.

3. Select the “Blockquote” option from the menu below the text box.

caption Select “Blockquote.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Create the answers to your questions, using emojis at the beginning of each option, and using “Shift + “Return” or “Enter” to create a new line for each response.

caption Type in answers with emojis. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Hit “Enter” (or “Return”) to send your poll to that Slack channel.

6. Optional: React to your poll with each emoji answer by selecting “Add reaction” on your message so that people can more easily respond.

caption People can answer by reacting with the corresponding emojis. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

People in that channel are then able to respond by selecting the corresponding emoji with the “Add reaction,” and you’ll be able to gauge reactions to your question as they arrive below the message in emoji form.

