caption It’s easy to create a YouTube channel for personal or business use, and begin broadcasting immediately. source Shutterstock

You can create a YouTube channel in just a few simple steps.

YouTube offers two types of channels: A personal account and a Brand Account.

While you can create a channel from the YouTube app on your mobile phone, the process works better from a desktop or laptop computer.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Anyone can watch videos on YouTube, but you must have a YouTube channel to comment on or post videos.

YouTube offers two channel options – a personal YouTube channel and a Brand Account.

Here’s how to create both.

How to create a YouTube channel for personal use

You might choose a personal YouTube channel if you just want the option to comment on videos or post your own. Creating a personal YouTube channel is a quick and easy process.

Here’s how to do it:

1. Sign in to your Google Account from your phone or a computer.

2. Click or tap your profile image.

caption Click your profile image in the top right corner. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

3. Click or tap Your Channel. Enter your name.

caption Enter your name and click Create Channel. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

4. Click or tap Create Channel to save and create your personal YouTube Channel.

How to create a YouTube channel for your business or brand

A Brand Account is suitable for businesses, brands, or other kinds of organizations that want to manage multiple YouTube channels from a single dashboard.

In addition to multiple channel management, a YouTube Brand Account allows you to add managers for each channel. You can control who has access to different options within the channel they manage.

Here’s how to make a YouTube channel for your business:

1. Sign into YouTube with the Google account you want to use to create a new channel.

2. Click or tap your profile image.

3. Click or tap Your Channel.

4. Click or tap “Use a business or another name” at the bottom of the window.

caption Choose “Use a business or other name” to create a Brand Account. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

5. Enter a name for your channel.

caption Type a name in for your branded channel. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

6. Click Create to save. Your new channel is ready.

Visit the YouTube channel switcher to see a list of all YouTube channels owned by your account. You can access the channel switcher anytime to switch between YouTube channels or create a new one.

caption The YouTube channel switcher shows all of your accounts. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

You can see all Brand Accounts you own or manage from the YouTube Brand Account dashboard.

Once you create a new account, you’ll notice you don’t yet have the option to customize the url (e.g. youtube.com/user/businessinsider).

YouTube restricts the use of custom YouTube channel urls to channels with at least 30 videos and 100 subscribers. New accounts aren’t eligible until they have existed for at least 30 days.

A YouTube channel can be created from both a standard Google Account or a G Suite account with the exception of G Suite Education. G Suite Education accounts are not allowed to create YouTube channels.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: