How to create an email template in Outlook to save time in formatting

caption It’s easy to create a template in Outlook to save yourself time in composition. source Shutterstock

You can easily create an email template in Outlook by creating a new email and accessing the menu for templates.

You can create multiple templates, which can be accessed later in the same area that they were created.

Email templates can be a saving grace if you find that you have a lot of repetitive tasks at work. If you’re an Outlook user, the process of creating and using those templates is quick and easy.

Just keep in mind that you can only create the body copy – all other information, like the intended recipient (or recipients), attachments and subject line will still need to be manually added after you’ve customized the template.

With that in mind, here’s how to create an email template in Outlook.

How to create an email template in Outlook

1. Open Outlook and log into your account, if needed.

2. Click “New Message” in the top-left corner of the screen.

caption Click “New Message.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Click the three dots in the lower menu of the new email.

caption Click the three dots. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Select “Templates.”

5. Click “+ Template.”

caption Click “+ Template.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

6. Add your title and create the body copy for your template.

caption Name your template. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

7. Click “Save.”

You’d then be able to access your template each time you created a new email by clicking those three dots, selecting “Templates” and then choosing your desired template.

