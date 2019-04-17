How to create an event on Facebook for your brand page or personal profile

caption Create a Facebook event from your personal profile or brand page with these steps. source Shutterstock

You can create an event on a Facebook in a few quick steps, whether you’re making one for your brand page or personal profile.

Facebook allows you to create a one-time event or set your event for a recurring date or specific set of dates.

You can update the event information and guest list if any changes come up.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

Facebook events can help you bring together a group of friends for a birthday or raise awareness about an event your company is hosting.

Facebook users can discover these events through invites from their friends, engagement from friends, or suggestions made by the website itself. Events make it easier to share information on both one-time programs and recurring ones.

Here are the steps you need to create an event on Facebook for your brand page or personal profile from a desktop computer.

How to create an event on Facebook from your page

1. While on your page, choose the “events” tab from the left-hand sidebar.

caption Click the “Events” tab on the side of the page. source Eva Recinos/Business Insider

2. Click on either “Create Event” button that you see on the screen.

caption Click either button. source Eva Recinos/Business Insider

3. Facebook lays out the required info for the event, you just need to plug in each element. You can add a photo or video by choosing “change photo/video” or simply dragging an image from your computer onto the default photo.

4. Fill in Event Name, Location and Description.

caption Fill in the information for your event. source Eva Recinos/Business Insider

5. Use the drop-down menu to select a category for your event.

caption Pick a category for your event. source Eva Recinos/Business Insider

6. Once you choose your category, you’ll have to set the frequency for your event. This just means whether the event will happen once, on a daily basis, a weekly basis, or a custom set of dates.

caption Decide how often you want the event to take place. source Eva Recinos/Business Insider

If you choose daily, you can set the parameters for which days of the week and what time the event happens on those days. If you choose weekly, you can choose a day of the week and a specific timeframe for that day.

The custom option lets you get more specific. Use the calendar view to select multiple dates and edit the timeframe for each date.

caption You can set custom dates for your event on the calendar. source Eva Recinos/Business Insider

7. Once you fill out the information on date and time, scroll through the last few fields. Co-hosts are other pages or people that are also involved with the event. If you add a page, the event will also show up in their events tab.

You can also add keywords and a URL for tickets. Finally, decide what permissions you want to give guests, from allowing them to post on the event wall to letting them see the full guest list.

8. Hit “Publish” and your event will go live.

How to create an event on your personal profile

1. While on your home page, click the “Events” tab on the side of the screen. In your events tab, hit “Create Event.” Then choose whether you want the event to be public or private.

caption Make your event private or public. source Eva Recinos/Business Insider

2. Here, you can choose from a series of photos that Facebook offers as the photo cover or you can upload your own. When you select “choose a theme,” Facebook gives you a few options such as “party” or “food and drink.”

3. Fill in additional info, including whether you want a co-host for this event. You can also choose to show or hide the guest list and allow people on the list to invite others. Hit “create” and your event will go live.

After you create your event, you can always edit these fields. You can also invite new guests or post more information by updating the description or posting on the event wall.