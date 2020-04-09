How to create email templates in Gmail so you can save time formatting routine emails

caption You can create email templates in Gmail so that you can save time formatting your emails. source Jarretera/Shutterstock

You can easily create email templates in Gmail to save yourself time in composing routine emails after you enable the feature.

Note that you’ll have to delete your email signature from the template if you have one, otherwise your email signature will show up twice when you use the template.

Templates can be extremely useful if you have a repetitive task that you want to simplify.

And for those who are looking to save time and energy, Gmail has a feature that allows users to take advantage of templates. You just have to know where in your settings to look.

Here’s how to create email templates in Gmail.

How to create email templates in Gmail

First, you have to enable templates:

1. Go to mail.google.com on a Mac or PC and log into your account, if needed.

2. Click the gear icon, located toward the top-right corner of the screen and select “Settings.”

caption Select “Settings.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Select “Advanced” in the top toolbar.

caption Select “Advanced.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Make sure “Templates” is set to “Enable” – if not, enable it and click “Save Changes” at the bottom of the screen.

caption Enable “Templates.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Once that’s done, you can start creating templates:

1. Create a new email by replying to an email thread or clicking the plus sign toward the top-left corner of Gmail.

2. Set up the email as you would like the template to appear.

3. Click the three dots, located near the bottom-right corner of the draft and select “Templates.”

caption Select “Templates.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Click “Save draft as template.”

caption Select “Save draft as template.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Select “Save as new template.”

caption Select “Save as new template.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

6. Add your template name and click “Save.”

caption Click “Save.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Be sure to delete your email signature from the template if you have one – otherwise it will show up twice when you use the template. Once you’ve created a template, you can access it by clicking those three dots in your draft and selecting “Templates,” and choosing the correct one.

