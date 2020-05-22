How to create folders in LastPass and organize the files or accounts in your digital Vault

- source
LastPass doesn’t just securely store your most important passwords, account info, or card information. It’s designed to protect your most precious data, which means that LastPass users can upload important files to their digital Vault.
As time goes on, you’ll likely amass enough files and accounts that you’ll need to organize them to find them all easily. Fortunately, you can keep everything super tidy in your LastPass vault with the online application’s folder creation feature.
Here’s how to create folders and organize your LastPass vault through your browser.
How to create folders in LastPass
1. Login to LastPass.com with your username and master password on your preferred web browser.
2. In the bottom right corner of your LastPass Vault, hover over the red circle with a plus-sign icon in the lower right corner.

3. The option to “Add New Folder” appears above the red icon. Select it.
4. Type in a name for the folder in the “Folder Name” bar.
5. If you have an existing folder you want to store your new folder, click the dropdown menu arrow on the right of the bar underneath “Folder Name.”

7. Select the existing folder from the dropdown menu.
8. Click “Save” when you’re ready to finalize the folder.
