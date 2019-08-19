How to crop a video on your iPhone using a free third-party app

caption It’s easy to crop a video on the iPhone using a third-party app like Video Crop. source Steve Kovach/Tech Insider

You can crop a video on an iPhone if you want to trim away unwanted elements in the scene or change its aspect ratio, so it’s optimized for another format (like a square video for Instagram).

The iPhone doesn’t include a video cropping tool, but there are free third-party video editing apps that can crop video.

Here’s how to use an app called Video Crop to easily crop videos on an iPhone.

Aside from trimming the start and end of a video, there’s not much you can do without installing a video editing app on your iPhone.

If you want to crop a video – to trim away some of the video to frame the scene better, to eliminate a distracting element from the edge of the frame, or just to change the aspect ratio for Instagram – you’ll need to use a third-party app.

There are several video editing apps for iOS, but one free and dependable app that allows you to trim a video is called Video Crop. Here’s how to use it to crop a video on your iPhone.

How to crop a video on an iPhone

1. Install Video Crop from the App Store and then start the app.

2. The first time you run Video Crop, you’ll need to give it permission to access your photos. Tap “OK.”

3. Choose the video you want to crop. You can tap “All Photos” at the top of the screen and choose a different folder, such as “Videos” to find your videos more easily.

caption You can edit any video on your iPhone from the Video Crop app. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. Tap “Crop” in the lower left corner of the screen.

caption Use the Crop button to change the video’s frame or aspect ratio. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. You’ll see a cropping grid appear in the video. Drag the edges of the grid to crop the video however you like, and move the grid around the screen to capture just the part of the video you want. Note that there are aspect ratios at the bottom of the screen – you can tap one of them to maintain a specific aspect ratio, like square for Instagram or 16:9 for television.

caption Choose an aspect ratio from the bottom of the screen and then adjust the crop box in the video preview. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

6. Tap “Done” to save the video.

7. Tap the Share button at the top right of the screen and then choose how you want to share it. You can save the video to your phone, email it, upload it to Facebook, and more.

