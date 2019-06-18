How to use the ‘Edge lighting’ feature on a Samsung Galaxy S10, which replaces your notifications with customizable, light-based alerts

caption Customize Edge lighting on a Samsung Galaxy S10 to declutter your screen and use light-based alerts for notifications. source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

You can enable and customize the Edge lighting feature on a Samsung Galaxy S10 to receive custom light-based alerts for your incoming notifications.

Through the Galaxy S10’s Settings app, you can customize the phone’s Edge lighting to control the intensity, duration, and style of the feature.

You can set a single color for Edge lighting or specify a different color for each app, so you can tell what kind of notification you’re receiving by color alone.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has a clever alternative to intrusive notifications that crowd the top of your screen and interrupt whatever you’re doing on your phone.

When you’d ordinarily get a notification, the curved edges of the Galaxy S10’s screen can light up, letting you know that a notification has arrived. This is known as “Edge lighting.”

Samsung gives you a few ways to customize this Edge lighting: For example, you can choose when it happens, which apps can use it, and what kind of lighting effects you’ll see.

How to enable Edge lighting on a Samsung Galaxy S10

If Edge lighting isn’t already turned on, here is how to turn it ont:

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Display” and then tap “Edge screen.”

3. Turn on Edge lighting by swiping the button to the right.

caption Turn on Edge lighting on your Galaxy S10 to get notifications via subtle color effects around the edge of the screen. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to customize when Edge lighting appears on a Galaxy S10

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Display” and then tap “Edge screen.”

3. Tap “Edge lighting” and then, on the Edge lighting page, tap “Show Edge lighting.”

caption All the Edge lighting options are on the Edge lighting page in Settings. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. On the Show Edge lighting page, choose whether you want Edge lighting to occur only when the screen is on, off, or always. Regular notifications will appear whenever you choose not to use Edge lighting.

How to customize the Edge lighting style on a Galaxy S10

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Display” and then tap “Edge screen.”

3. Tap “Edge lighting” and then, on the Edge lighting page, tap “Edge lighting style.”

caption The Edge lighting style page gives you a number of tools to customize the way the lighting effects work. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

The Edge lighting style page is all black, with a few controls at the bottom to configure the lighting effects.

Here is what they do, though you can figure it out pretty easily just by experimenting with the options:

The Effect button gives you a half-dozen options for how the light appears, including a “wave” effect, a soft glow, a multicolor swirl, and others. Tap each one to see the effect. The last one you choose is the style that take effect when you save your changes.

gives you a half-dozen options for how the light appears, including a “wave” effect, a soft glow, a multicolor swirl, and others. Tap each one to see the effect. The last one you choose is the style that take effect when you save your changes. Color lets you choose the color of the effect. There are a number of preset colors, or if you choose “Custom color,” you can set a unique color for each app, so you know what kind of notification you’re receiving by color alone.

lets you choose the color of the effect. There are a number of preset colors, or if you choose “Custom color,” you can set a unique color for each app, so you know what kind of notification you’re receiving by color alone. Transparency affects the intensity of the effect, including how bright it is.

affects the intensity of the effect, including how bright it is. Width determines, as the name suggests, the thickness of the lighting effect.

determines, as the name suggests, the thickness of the lighting effect. Duration lets you control how long each notification lasts.

When you’re done making changes, tap “Done” to save your lighting effects.

