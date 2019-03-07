A video that shows you how to eat a pineapple without using a knife is blowing people’s minds

caption You can pull perfect, complete chunks of pineapple out of the rind without using a knife. source HisWondrousWorks/iStock

Pineapples are delicious, but sometimes the effort it takes to get them ready to eat is more trouble than it’s worth.

Pineapples are technically individual “fruitlets” joined together over time, as the Huffington Post has pointed out.

So, it makes perfect sense that this method would work so well.

Still, people were shocked once the video went viral on Twitter.

Pineapples may be a sweet, tasty fruit, but even the most enthusiastic pineapple lovers admit that breaking through the tough, spiky rind can be more trouble than it’s worth.

That is, until now, thanks to a video of a pineapple hack uploaded by TikTok user @dillonroberts22.

In the video, the person featured pulls perfect, complete chunks of pineapple out of the rind without using a knife.

When Twitter user Lewis McCluskey reposted the mind-blowing video to Twitter with the caption, “Im sorry but what the actual f—,” it went viral almost immediately. At the time of writing, the Twitter post had garnered more than 40,000 retweets and 130,000 likes.

While many people were focused on the loud chewing in the video, others were excited about the prospect of the game-changing pineapple trick.

And some pledged to try it themselves.

Others, meanwhile, were rightfully frustrated that they’d been eating pineapple wrong for their whole lives.

As it turns out, there’s a pretty logical reason behind why this method to eating pineapples actually works. As a 2014 article from the Huffington Post points out, pineapples grow as individual berries, or “fruitlets,” that fuse together to form the core of the fruit as the plant matures. So, pulling the chunks of fruit away as demonstrated in the video makes much more sense than hacking away at the rind.

Next time you get your hands on a pineapple, do yourself a favor and take a lesson from the video: pull, don’t chop.