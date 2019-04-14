7 decorating ideas to give your bedroom a makeover for less than $100

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Behr

Is your bedroom so ho-hum, it’s putting you to sleep?

If so, it’s time to turn your bedroom into a sanctuary from life’s daily woes.

Giving your space an update doesn’t have to mean spending a big chunk of change.

We’ve rounded up seven products that add a powerful punch of style to your personal refuge, and each one costs less than $100.

Far too many people retire to bleak, cluttered, or just plain ugly sleeping chambers each night. For many of us, limited decorating dollars go to decking out the living room, or for electronic devices – hello, 55-inch flat-screen.

We think that’s a shame, because the space that’s the last thing your eyes register before drifting off to the land of nod, should be a warm, welcoming reflection of your personality and tastes.

That’s why we decided to take up the inexpensive bedroom makeover challenge. We found seven products that really add something special to your room, but won’t break your savings account. In fact, each of them costs less than $100.

So whether you choose just one or go for the entire list, you’re sure to find yourself smiling when you wake up in your newly decorated space.

Here’s what you need to give your bedroom a makeover:

Freshen up your bedroom with a new coat of paint

source Behr

Why you’ll love it: Behr Premium Plus paint comes in a wide range of colors, does the priming for you, and won’t release harmful VOCs into your bedroom’s air.

One of the most powerful ways to give your bedroom an entirely new look is with a fresh coat of paint on the walls.

You can paint the typical bedroom in one day: prep in the morning, paint in the afternoon, and let the paint dry overnight. It’s an easy and satisfying project for even a newbie do-it-yourselfer, and it’s also one of the easiest ways to give your space an entirely new look.

Want to shake things up a little? Then choose a moody dark color like indigo, deep teal, dark gray, or even black. Looking for a cheerful vibe? You can’t go wrong with sunny yellow, soft green, or a pastel peachy pink. Prefer to save color for your bedding and accessories? No problem. White paint with a slightly warm undertone is the perfect clean background for a brightly hued setting.

There are a lot of interior paints to choose from, of course, but we really like Behr Premium Plus. Consumer Reports backs up our choice, writing, “A CR Best Buy, this self-priming paint costs less than the top-rated Behr, and generally matches its performance in most tests, but yields an even smoother surface. Behr claims it doesn’t have any VOCs.”

The paint is available in the full range of paint sheens, but as a general rule, it’s best to stick with flat, eggshell, or satin in the bedroom. These sheens cover wall imperfections and stains well, and aren’t too shiny. One gallon is enough for the average bedroom.

Your local Home Depot can tint the Behr paint whatever color you like, but if you want to order colored paint online, check out Behr’s ColorSmart, which allows you to select your favorite color online, and then purchase it through the Home Depot website.

Pros: Wide range of colors, excellent performance, no need for separate primer, no VOCs, reasonably priced

Cons: If you are painting a light color over previously dark walls, you might need an extra coat

Choose a nice duvet cover to give your bed a new look

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: Your bed is the star of your bedroom, so give it the love it deserves with the Leadtimes Duvet Cover Set or another of our favorite duvet covers.

Duvet covers are to a duvet as a pillowcase is to a pillow. The duvet cover protects the inner down-filled white comforter, easily fits into a standard washer and dryer along with your sheets, and of course, adds a big dose of style to your bedroom décor. Keep in mind that a duvet cover set does not include the duvet itself; you’ll need to buy that separately.

There are duvet covers to match any decorating personality, but we really like the Leadtimes Duvet Cover Set, which is available in a bright and cheery orange, blue, and pink floral on white; or a moody and dramatic pink and orange floral on black. Both are equally appealing to men and women alike, and neither is your grandma’s old-school floral – these are contemporary, with large, colorful blooms scattered across the solid background.

Made of microfiber, the covers are very soft and silky, and they machine wash and dry. The set includes matching pillow shams: one with the twin set, and two with queen or king sizes. The duvet cover has ties to hold the duvet in place inside the cover, and a zipper to keep the duvet cover closed while on your bed.

Pros: Beautiful floral pattern, easy care, soft and comfortable against skin

Cons: A few buyers complained that the zipper broke within a month or two of purchase

Check out our full guides to the best duvet covers and comforters

Add a nice bolster pillow to your bed

source Wayfair

Why you’ll love it: There’s no need to go overboard with throw pillows, and all you really need is a bolster in a great color, like the Edwards Velvet Lumbar Pillow.

A bed heaped high with throw pillows is an annoyance. You either need to find somewhere to stack them when it’s time for sleep, or more likely, kick them onto the floor.

But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have any throw pillows at all. Aim for no more than three, and make sure one of your pillows is a bolster – that’s a pillow that’s a fairly long rectangle, not a square.

The great thing about bolsters is they serve double duty: They add a shot of interest to your bed during the day, and at night, they make the perfect lumbar support pillow while you sit up in bed to read, watch TV, or play on your phone.

At 12 inches high by 20 inches long, the Edwards Velvet Lumbar Pillow is sized just right for both purposes. It comes in 10 great colors, including bright orange, purple, greenish-blue, and fern green, and the micro-velvet fabric is soft and comfy against your skin while adding a little touch of lux to your bed.

Pros: Great colors, good size to use as a lumbar support, just firm enough for support without being too hard

Cons: No zipper, so you cannot replace the inner polyester or take the cover off for cleaning

Add a small area rug with a fun texture

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: This Genuine Sheepskin Rug is the perfect size for the space right next to your bed so your feet never touch the cold floor first thing in the morning again.

If you have hard flooring in your bedroom, you’ve probably experienced the unpleasantness of getting up on a winter’s morning only to recoil as your warm bare feet hit the chilly hard floor. There’s an easy solution to feet freeze: a cozy area rug that sits on the floor right where your feet first hit it.

Although there are a lot of rug styles and materials, when it comes to the rug that welcomes your sleepy bare feet, it’s hard to beat real sheepskin, like the Genuine Sheepskin Rug from Super Area Rugs.

So thick, so fleecy, so soft, and to make it even better, available in eight colors ranging from natural hues to pink, blue, and purple. That means your comfy little rug can make a decorating style statement, as well as cozying up your bedroom.

The rugs are roughly two feet by three feet, but sizes can vary slightly, as these are genuine, single-pelt sheepskins. The back of the rug is suede, so you might need a rug pad to keep it in place on slippery flooring. Sourced from New Zealand sheep, and minimally treated, the rugs won’t shed, fade, mat, or harden.

If your rug gets dirty, go ahead and machine wash it, but let it air dry. An occasional once-over with a vacuum or brush will keep the fleece looking its best.

Pros: Very soft, great colors, can also be used as a chair cushion, throw blanket, or shoulder warmer

Cons: A few customers complained that their rugs were too small

Choose a lovely bedside lamp

source Wayfair

Why you’ll love it: It’s the very last thing you’ll rest your eyes on as you switch it off, so your bedside lamp should be a pleasure to look at, like the Guildford Table Lamp.

Even the tiniest bedroom needs another source of light beyond the window, and ideally, that light source is a bedside lamp, especially if you like to read in bed.

Along with function, your bedside lamp is an easy way to add some color and interest to the space, so don’t make do with an ugly or old-fashioned lamp. Instead, check out the simply and perfectly styled Guildford Table Lamp.

The gentle curves of the vase-shaped lamp, topped with the clean and contemporary lines of the drum shade, are complementary to just about any decorating style. At 27 inches tall, the lamp is the perfect height for your bedside table.

The lamp accepts up to 150-watt bulbs, so no more wimpy, underpowered lamps that don’t cast enough light to see what you’re doing. The base is glazed ceramic, with a choice of five attractive colors, and the shade is eggshell-white linen.

If your bedroom is reasonably sized, consider getting two, and set one on the dresser across from your bed to serve as another light source.

Pros: Classic style works with just about any decorating theme, takes 3-way bulbs, perfect height for most bedside tables

Cons: A handful of customers complained that the lamp harp was wobbly

Add a decorative headboard

source Wayfair

Why you’ll love it: An upholstered headboard, like the Flash Furniture Cambridge Tufted Headboard, not only looks good, it also gives your back a comfortable resting spot while reading in bed.

It’s true that a headboard serves no practical purpose. But in terms of decorating balance, it’s a key player in your bedroom’s good looks. Whether you like a soft neutral headboard or something hot and spicy to liven up the space, the size of the furnishing balances your bed, and keeps it from looking unfinished.

While wooden headboards are always classic, upholstered headboards have really stolen the spotlight in recent years. Partly because they are a lot more comfortable to lean against than their hard counterparts, but also because their softness extends an air of comfort to the entire bed. And of course, when the headboard is stylishly tufted, like the Flash Furniture Cambridge Tufted Headboard, it’s that much better.

The headboard has black metal legs to anchor it in place, but if you don’t want to be bothered, or your bed frame doesn’t have spots for attachment, no worries.

Just pin the headboard between the wall and the mattress, and it will stay in place just fine. You get 11 colors to choose from, including red, orange, navy, dark gray, and camel. The overall style is clean and contemporary, with a gently curved edge for an extra shot of interest. And for less than $100 for a queen-sized headboard, this is a great deal.

Pros: Terrific color choices, nicely designed, tufted for extra style

Cons: A few customers said they didn’t receive the legs

Hang some art on your walls

source Wayfair

Why you’ll love it: Whether you lean towards the abstract, the realistic, or something in between, Wayfair has a huge selection of great wall art, including the happy and colorful “Songbird Collection” Wrapped Canvas Print.

It’s one of the most common bedroom decorating mistakes: a glaringly empty wall above the headboard. Or almost as bad, a too-small photo, print, or artwork that doesn’t deliver nearly enough impact to deserve such an important position, decorating-wise.

The top Pinterest-worthy bedrooms make the most of the prime real estate over the bed by placing a significant piece of artwork that’s large enough – ideally, around two-thirds the width of the mattress – to grab your eye when you enter the room. Typically, square or landscape-oriented rectangles work best, as they help to visually balance the mattress beneath.

Forget about heavy frames – wrapped canvas is the way to go, as it looks clean and contemporary while minimizing the artwork’s weight, which is something that should always be considered before hanging anything over your bed.

While the subject of your wall art is entirely a matter of personal preference be sure it reflects your personality and decorating tastes. You’ll have no problem finding something perfect in Wayfair’s vast offerings of large-sized, wrapped canvas wall art.

I myself am partial to bird prints, such as the soft “Blue Bird” or the folk-art style of “Bluebirds, 2010.” But no worries if you prefer something different. There are hundreds of other subjects to choose from.

Pros: Huge selection of large, wrapped canvas pictures, most with free shipping

Cons: None to speak of