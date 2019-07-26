How to delete a comment on Instagram from your computer or mobile device

- source
- Shutterstock
- You can delete a comment on Instagram in two cases.
- You can delete any comment that someone has left on your own Instagram post, but you can only delete your own comments on other people’s posts.
- Here’s how to delete comments on Instagram, whether you’re using the mobile app or the desktop version.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Social media may be forever, but a comment with a typo, or one that you regret posting for another reason, doesn’t have to stick if you don’t want it to.
On Instagram, you can go back in and delete that comment. But there are limits as to what you have control over.
For example, you can delete anyone’s comments on one of your own posts (spammers beware), but you can only delete your own comment on someone else’s post.
Here’s how to delete either kind of comment on your iPhone or Android, or a computer.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
iPhone Xs (From $999.99 at Best Buy)
Google Pixel 3 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)
How to delete a comment on Instagram on your iPhone or Android
1. Open your Instagram app, login if you aren’t already logged in, and find the post with the comment you want to delete.
2. Tap either the comment icon (speech bubble) or any comment under the post.
3. iPhone users should swipe left over the comment they want to delete to isolate it; Android users should tap and/or hold the comment to select it.
4. Tap the trash can icon to delete your comment.
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
How to delete a comment on Instagram on your computer
1. Go to Instagram.com, login if necessary, and locate the post with the comment you want to delete.
2. Click on the post, then hover your cursor over the comment (you should see three dots appear in the right corner of the comment).
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
3. Click those three dots and select “Delete.”
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to delete your Instagram account on an iPhone, or temporarily disable it
-
How to post on Instagram from your phone or a Mac computer
-
How to make your Instagram private and hide your account from everyone except the followers you approve
-
How to clear suggested searches on Instagram for iPhone, and clear your search history