How to delete a comment on Instagram from your computer or mobile device

caption It’s easy to delete a comment on Instagram with these steps. source Shutterstock

You can delete a comment on Instagram in two cases.

You can delete any comment that someone has left on your own Instagram post, but you can only delete your own comments on other people’s posts.

Here’s how to delete comments on Instagram, whether you’re using the mobile app or the desktop version.

Social media may be forever, but a comment with a typo, or one that you regret posting for another reason, doesn’t have to stick if you don’t want it to.

On Instagram, you can go back in and delete that comment. But there are limits as to what you have control over.

For example, you can delete anyone’s comments on one of your own posts (spammers beware), but you can only delete your own comment on someone else’s post.

Here’s how to delete either kind of comment on your iPhone or Android, or a computer.

How to delete a comment on Instagram on your iPhone or Android

1. Open your Instagram app, login if you aren’t already logged in, and find the post with the comment you want to delete.

2. Tap either the comment icon (speech bubble) or any comment under the post.

3. iPhone users should swipe left over the comment they want to delete to isolate it; Android users should tap and/or hold the comment to select it.

4. Tap the trash can icon to delete your comment.

caption Tap the trash icon in the top right to delete a comment on Android, or swipe left on a comment on iPhone to delete it. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

How to delete a comment on Instagram on your computer

1. Go to Instagram.com, login if necessary, and locate the post with the comment you want to delete.

2. Click on the post, then hover your cursor over the comment (you should see three dots appear in the right corner of the comment).

caption Tap the three dots on a comment and then press delete. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Click those three dots and select “Delete.”

