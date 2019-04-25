How to delete or unpublish a Facebook page on your desktop or mobile device

caption You can delete or unpublish any Facebook page you’re an admin of. source Reuters

You can completely remove your Facebook page at Facebook.com or on the Pages app.

When you delete your business page from Facebook it’s held for 14 days before it is removed. During this time you can choose to reinstate your page.

Instead of deleting, you can unpublish your Facebook page, making it invisible to anyone who isn’t an admin. Then you can always publish again at a later date.

Ready to shutter your side gig, or eliminate your company’s Facebook page? You can delete or unpublish your page at Facebook.com or using the Pages app on your iOS or Android device.

But before you begin deleting or unpublishing anything, you first have to be an admin on the Facebook page.

Here’s what you need to do next.

How to delete your Facebook page at Facebook.com

1. Go to your Facebook page.

2. Click on “Settings” – it’s near the top right of the page.

caption Click “Settings.” source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

3. Scroll down and click on “Remove Page” to open the section.

4. Facebook will inform you that the page will be held for 14 days, after which you’ll have to confirm that you want to fully delete it. Click “Delete [Your Page Name].“

caption Click the Delete line. source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

5. A pop-up box will appear, with Facebook again informing you about the 14 day policy and that you can also “Unpublish” the page – allowing only admins to view it during the 14 day deletion period. If you want to unpublish as well as delete, tick the box and click “Delete Page” to start the deleting process.

6. You’ll be taken back to the Home Page of your Facebook Page and a banner at the top will warn you that the page will be deleted in 14 days. If you want to cancel the deleting process you can click on “Cancel Deletion.”

7. After 14 days you’ll be asked to confirm that you want to completely delete your page.

How to delete your Facebook page using the Pages app

1. Open the Pages app.

2. Click “Settings.”

caption Tap “Settings.” source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

3. Scroll down to “Page Options” and select “Delete Page.”

caption Tap “Delete Page.” source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

4. Facebook will tell you that you’ve got 14 days to cancel the deletion process. If you want to continue with deleting your page, click “Delete Page.”

caption Tap “Delete Page.” source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

5. After 14 days you’ll be asked to confirm that you want to delete your Facebook page. During this time, you can go back to Page Options > Delete Page and select “Confirm” to stop your page from being deleted. If you want your Facebook page to be invisible during the 14 days, then follow the instructions below to “Unpublish” it.

How to unpublish your page at Facebook.com

Instead of deleting you can make your page invisible to Facebook users. It can also be used during the 14 day deletion waiting period.

1. Go to your Facebook page and click “Settings” near the top right of your screen.

2. Click on “Page Visibility” to open the visibility options.

caption Navigate to the Page Visibility tab. source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

3. There will be a dot in the box next to “Page published.” Click on “Page unpublished” to select that option and click “Save Changes.”

4. Facebook will ask why you’re making your page invisible. Select your answer and click “Next.”

5. Answer the question related to your first answer and click “Unpublish” to complete the process. You can return at anytime and “Publish” your page again.

How to unpublish your Facebook page using the Pages app

1. Open the Pages app

2. Click “Settings.”

3. Scroll down to “Page Options” and select “Page Visibility.”

caption Tap “Page Visibility.” source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

4. Click “Unpublish.”

caption You can change this setting at any time. source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

5. Your page will now be hidden. You can make it visible again by going back to Page Options > Page Visibility and selecting “Publish.”

