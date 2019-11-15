How to delete a profile on your Hulu account on desktop or mobile

caption You can delete a profile on your Hulu account at any time. source Shutterstock

It’s easy to delete a profile on Hulu using the website or mobile app.

You can create up to six profiles within one Hulu account.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Having multiple profiles on your Hulu account ensures that each of your friends and family have a personalized account tailored to their interests.

Hulu allows you to create up to six profiles on one account.

But if you want to delete a profile on Hulu, you can do so by accessing the streaming service’s settings and following the steps below.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to delete a profile on Hulu using desktop

1. Launch your preferred browser and go to https://www.hulu.com/.

2. At the top right, select the name of your account.

caption Click on the name of your account. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. In the drop-down menu, select Manage Profiles.

caption Click on Manage Profiles. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. To delete a profile, scroll to find the name of the profile and then select the edit icon (resembling a pencil) to the right.

caption Find the name of the profile you wish to delete. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. In the pop-up window, select Delete Profile, outlined in red.

caption Select Delete Profile. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. A new screen will appear asking if you’re sure you want to delete. If so, select Delete Profile.

How to delete a profile on Hulu using the mobile app

1. Launch the Hulu app from your iPhone or Android phone’s home screen.

2. At the bottom of the screen, select Account.

caption Select Account at the bottom. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. Tap the name of your account at the top to access the profile menu.

caption Tap the name of the account at the top. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. Select Edit in the upper right-hand corner.

5. Select the name of the profile you wish to delete.

caption Select the profile you wish to delete under Edit Profile. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. At the bottom, select Delete Profile.

caption Select Delete Profile at the bottom. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

7. A pop-up window will appear asking if you are sure you wish to delete the profile. If so, tap Delete. This will delete all watching history and profile settings.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: