How to delete a profile on your Hulu account on desktop or mobile

By
Meira Gebel, Business Insider US
-
You can delete a profile on your Hulu account at any time.

Having multiple profiles on your Hulu account ensures that each of your friends and family have a personalized account tailored to their interests.

Hulu allows you to create up to six profiles on one account.

But if you want to delete a profile on Hulu, you can do so by accessing the streaming service’s settings and following the steps below.

How to delete a profile on Hulu using desktop

1. Launch your preferred browser and go to https://www.hulu.com/.

2. At the top right, select the name of your account.

Click on the name of your account.

3. In the drop-down menu, select Manage Profiles.

Click on Manage Profiles.

4. To delete a profile, scroll to find the name of the profile and then select the edit icon (resembling a pencil) to the right.

Find the name of the profile you wish to delete.

5. In the pop-up window, select Delete Profile, outlined in red.

Select Delete Profile.

6. A new screen will appear asking if you’re sure you want to delete. If so, select Delete Profile.

How to delete a profile on Hulu using the mobile app

1. Launch the Hulu app from your iPhone or Android phone’s home screen.

2. At the bottom of the screen, select Account.

Select Account at the bottom.

3. Tap the name of your account at the top to access the profile menu.

Tap the name of the account at the top.

4. Select Edit in the upper right-hand corner.

5. Select the name of the profile you wish to delete.

Select the profile you wish to delete under Edit Profile.

6. At the bottom, select Delete Profile.

Select Delete Profile at the bottom.

7. A pop-up window will appear asking if you are sure you wish to delete the profile. If so, tap Delete. This will delete all watching history and profile settings.

