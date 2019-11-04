How to delete an Xbox Live profile on your Xbox One in 4 simple steps

caption To delete a profile on your Xbox One, you just need to go into your account settings. source Shutterstock

One of the benefits of the Xbox One is the ability to host multiple Xbox Live accounts on a single console.

But sometimes, you might want to delete a profile from your Xbox One. Maybe your roommate moved out, or you had a friend visit for a short period, and now it’s time to remove their profile from your console.

Or maybe a friend you were gamesharing with wants to gameshare with a different friend. For more information on how to gameshare, check out our article, “How to gameshare on your Xbox One to share your Xbox Live account and game library with friends.”

Here’s how to delete a profile on Xbox One.

How to delete a profile on Xbox One

1. From your Xbox One’s Home screen, press the Xbox button on the controller.

2. In the menu, navigate to the far-right, to the “System” tab. Select “Settings” and press the A button.

3. In the “Account” tab, select “Remove accounts” and press A.

caption “Remove accounts” will be the last option in the menu. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

4. Select the profile that you want to delete and press A. Then, select “Remove” and press A.

caption You don’t need to be signed into an account to remove it from your Xbox One. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

Note that the account you choose to remove will no longer be accessible on your Xbox One, but it’ll still exist online and on the Xbox Live servers itself.

The account’s save files, progress, and game data won’t be affected, as long as all that data has been saved and uploaded before you deleted it.

