How to delete a TikTok from your account, or save the video to your phone

You can delete a TikTok from your account through the “Me” tab in the app.

Before you delete a TikTok, you may want to save the video to your iPhone or Android phone first – otherwise you won’t be able to view it again.

Here’s how to delete a video from your TikTok account via the app.

If you’ve ever regretted posting a TikTok video to your account, don’t worry: You can easily delete the video through your profile.

However, if you’ve posted a lot of videos and it wasn’t a recent post, it may take more time to locate that video.

Either way, here’s how to get it done:

How to delete a TikTok from your account

1. Open the TikTok app and log into your account, if needed.

2. Toggle over to the “Me” section of the menu at the bottom of the screen.

3. Scroll down, if necessary, and find the video you want to delete, then tap the preview – this will take you to a new screen where the video will play on a loop.

4. Tap the three dots, located on the right side of the screen on the video, to access the menu.

4. Scroll to the far-right of the menu and select “Delete.”

5. Tap “Delete” again, in the pop-up window, to confirm that you want to delete the video.

When you go into the menu of the video you’re deleting, you should also see the option to save that video to your phone.

If you’re at all on the fence about deleting it, and your iPhone or Android phone doesn’t automatically back up your media, this may be a good option for you.