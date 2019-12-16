How to delete a user profile from Windows 10 in 2 ways, and erase all their data and files

caption It’s easy to delete a user profile in Windows 10. source Hollis Johnson

You can delete a user from your Windows 10 computer at any time by going to your Accounts menu or the Microsoft website.

You should delete a user profile if you don’t want the owner of that profile to have access to your computer anymore.

You’ll need to be logged into an Administrator account to delete a user in Windows 10.

One of the best security features in Windows 10 is the ability to add multiple user accounts. If multiple people use the same computer, setting up different user accounts is the best way to keep each user’s files private.

But if there comes a point when you want to delete a user, either because they don’t need it anymore or you want to block their access, deleting a user account from a Windows 10 PC is simple, as long as you’re using an Administrator account.

Here’s how to do it.

How to delete a user from Windows 10

1. Click on the Windows icon at the bottom-left of your screen and search for the “Settings” app.

2. Click the “Settings” app when it appears in the search results to open it.

caption Open Windows’ Settings app. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. Click on “Accounts.”

4. Click on “Family & other users” from the menu bar running along the left-hand side of the Settings window.

caption You’ll find all of your computer’s user profiles in this menu. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

5. Under the “Other users” heading, click on the name of the account holder you want to remove from Windows 10.

6. Click “Remove.”

caption You won’t be able to remove your own account while you’re logged into it. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

7. Click “Delete account and data” in the pop-up that appears. The account will then be removed.

caption Make sure that you’re okay with all that user’s data being deleted. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

Note, however, that this method only works for users listed as “Other users.” If you’ve added another user to your “Family,” you’ll have to instead:

1. Go to https://account.microsoft.com/family/ and sign into your Microsoft account.

2. You’ll be brought to a page that shows all the accounts currently connected to your “Microsoft family.”

3. Underneath the name of the person you want to delete, click “Remove from family.”

Once you do this, their account should be deleted.

Note that deleting a user from your Windows 10 machine will permanently delete all of their associated data, documents, and more.

If needed, ensure the user has a backup of any important files they want to keep before you delete.

