How to delete your Airbnb account on a computer, or deactivate it

To delete your Airbnb account, you have to submit a request to Airbnb customer support.

You can also deactivate your account, which will cancel all of your reservations and essentially make you disappear from the platform, but can be undone if you change your mind.

Even after your account is deleted, Airbnb may still keep some of your data on file, which is outlined in the company’s Privacy Policy.

Over the past few years, Airbnb has developed into a platform with tens of thousands of rental properties in countries all over the world. It has also become a great way to explore the location you’re visiting with exclusive experiences, like tours, cooking classes, and outdoor excursions led by professional guides.

However, maybe you no longer want to travel or had a bad experience with a guest, and want to close your Airbnb account. Whatever the reason, you can quickly and easily deactivate your Airbnb account at any time, effectively removing yourself and any listings or reservations from the platform at once. You can also reactivate your account if you ever change your mind.

However, if you want to permanently delete your account you can do this as well, but note that you won’t be able to reactivate your account or access any of your old data.

How to deactivate your Airbnb account

1. To deactivate your Airbnb account, log into your account on the site on your Mac or PC.

2. Then, click your profle icon in the top-right corner. Next, click “Account” in the dropdown menu.

3. At the bottom of the next page, click on the blue “Take care of that now” link below the words “Need to deactivate your account?” and then follow the prompts to shutter your account.

4. Click the blue “Deactivate account” button to finish deactivating your account.

If deactivation is not enough and you want something more permanent, here’s how to request your account to be deleted.

How to delete your Airbnb account

1. Navigate to the Airbnb “Manage your data” page on your Mac or PC.

2. Click the “Request to delete your account” link under the “Delete your account” section.

3. Read through what your deletion request means, and then click the “Next” button in the bottom-right corner.

4. Click the “Delete account” button in the bottom-right corner.

5. Click “Done” in the top-left corner and wait for Airbnb to contact you to confirm and delete your account.

