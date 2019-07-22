How to delete photo albums from your iPhone to declutter your Photos app

caption You can delete any photo album you’ve created yourself on your iPhone. source Jaap Arriens/Getty

You can easily delete albums from the Photos app on iPhone to help declutter the app.

If you’ve given apps like Twitter and WhatsApp access to your photo library, those apps can create albums in your iPhone with photos or videos you’ve downloaded.

However, there are some albums you’ll be unable to delete if you’ve linked your iPhone to iCloud.

Every iPhone and iOS device comes preloaded with a Photos app – where you can manage photos and videos you’ve taken or downloaded.

Photo albums are a great way to organize photos or videos from trips or events. However, when it comes to deleting these photos, it can get tricky.

If you have synced your iPhone with iCloud or iTunes, deleting some albums may not be possible. However, albums created by the user are a lot easier to delete.

How to delete albums from iPhone’s Photos app

1. Unlock your iPhone and open the Photos app – an icon that looks like a color wheel.

2. Find “Albums” in the bar at the bottom, and tap.

3. Under the large, bold “Albums” heading, find the “See All” option off to the right on the screen.

caption Right below “My Albums,” find “See All.” source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. Next, click the “Edit” button in the top-right.

caption Find the “Edit” button. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. The albums you can delete should have an icon that looks like a red circle with a line in it at the top left. Toggle or scroll to find the album you wish to delete, and tap the red icon.

caption The photos in any album you delete will not be deleted. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. A menu should pop-up from the bottom of the screen to ask if you are sure you wish to delete the album. If so, tap “Delete Album” – however, the photos within the album will not be deleted. They can be found by accessing your Photo Library.

Some third-party apps like Twitter and WhatsApp create albums in your Photos app whenever you give them permission to access your photo library. Those albums contain anything you may have sent, captured, or downloaded within the app.

Deleting a third-party album is easy. You can do so by following the same steps above.

Why you can’t delete some albums from an iPhone

If you have synced your iPhone to iCloud or iTunes, chances are you cannot delete some photo albums off of your iOS device. Albums that have been curated by your iPhone’s Photos app, like “Screenshots” or “Selfies”, cannot be deleted.

caption These albums, curated automatically by the Photos app, cannot be deleted. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

However, if you’ve created an album by tapping the “+” button and adding photos to it yourself, you are able to delete it.

