How to delete your Alexa device’s voice command history in 3 ways

caption You can delete your Alexa voice command history in the Alexa app, on Amazon’s website, or by using your Echo. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can delete your Alexa history for a set period of time or all time.

Alexa records and keeps a transcript of all of the commands you have asked your Echo or other Alexa-enabled device.

You can do this using either the Alexa app, the Amazon website, or your Alexa device itself.

You may not know this, but Alexa keeps a record of all the commands you’ve asked it. These transcripts date all the way back to your first command, unless you erase them.

While Amazon has made many public assurances of the privacy of your information on Alexa, there have been some mishaps involving these records.

If you have any concerns about the existence of your voice records, you can delete these transcripts.

There are three different ways to do so, depending on whether you want to use your app, the Amazon website, or your Echo.

How to delete your Alexa history using the Alexa app

1. Open the Alexa app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Tap on the three lines in the top-left corner to pull up the sidebar.

caption Tap the three lines. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

3. Tap on “Settings” at the bottom of the sidebar.

caption Tap “Settings.” source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

4. Scroll down to and tap on “Alexa Privacy.”

caption Tap “Alexa Privacy.” source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

5. Tap on “Review Voice History.”

caption Tap “Review Voice History.” source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

6. Tap on “Date Range” to delete recordings.

caption Select your date range. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

7. In the dropdown, scroll down to the time frame. Whatever you select will delete all transcripts within that range.

caption Select the time period. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

How to delete your Alexa history using your Alexa-enabled device

1. Open the Alexa app on your mobile device and tap “Settings” from the sidebar menu.

2. Tap “Alexa Privacy” and then “Review Voice History.”

3. Tap on the toggle to the right of “Enable deletion by voice” so you can delete recordings using your Alexa-enabled device, such as the Echo.

4. A pop-up will inform you that anybody with access to your device can now delete your recordings. Tap on “Enable.”

caption Tap “Enable.” source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

You can then ask your Echo “Alexa, delete everything I’ve said today.” Alexa will ask you to confirm before doing so.

How to delete your Alexa history using the Amazon website

1. Pull up https://www.amazon.com/alexaprivacysettings on your browser on your Mac or PC.

2. Click on “Devices.”

caption Click “Devices.” source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

3. Click on your Echo.

4. Click on “Delete voice recordings” under the Echo menu.

caption Delete your recordings. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

5. A pop-up will again ask you to confirm the deletion of your voice recordings.

6. Click on “Delete” again and all of your recordings will be deleted.

caption Click “Delete.” source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

