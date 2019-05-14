How to delete all of your Facebook messages at once, using a Google Chrome browser extension

caption Using a Google Chrome browser, you can delete all of your Facebook messages in a snap with this browser extension. source Reuters

Pretty much everyone is on Facebook these days, and it’s easy to see why. The social media network, which boasts over 2.1 billion users worldwide, is a simple way to keep in touch with old school classmates, colleagues, and friends and family who live far away.

Facebook’s Messenger app is particularly handy, allowing for instant and private messaging with your contacts and other users you may not yet be connected to. But how do you get rid of all those messages when you’re no longer in need of them?

Deleting all of your Facebook messages is easy to do, particularly when using the Delete All Messages extension for the Google Chrome browser.

If you want to clear your Facebook inbox quickly and simply, here’s what you need to know about how to do it.

How to delete all of your Facebook Messages at once

1. Download and install the Google Chrome internet browser if you’re not already using it.

2. Once installed, open Chrome and download the Delete All Messages browser extension from the Chrome web store. Installation is quick and easy, with on-screen prompts appearing to tell you everything you need to know.

caption Add the Delete All Messages extension to Chrome. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. Once Delete All Messages has been added to your browser, navigate to Facebook.com. You will notice that the extension’s icon, which appears in your top menu bar and features the Facebook Messenger speech bubble logo with a small red X next to it, is illuminated, indicating that the extension has access to your Facebook data.

4. Go to your Facebook page.

5. Click on the Delete All Messages logo in the toolbar, at which point a pop-up will launch which reads “Open your messages.” Click on this to launch your Facebook messages in a separate tab.

caption Click the extension’s icon to open a small window with a button. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

6. On your messages screen, you will see the Delete All Messages toolbar across the top of the screen, giving you the option to delete all messages or to delete selected messages only. If you want to clear your inbox, all you need to do is click “Delete All Messages.”

7. The extension will launch a pop-up asking you to confirm that you do want to delete all messages. Click “OK” and your messages will be removed.

caption You can either delete all your messages at once, or pick specific ones to get rid of. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

8. It should be noted that once you have deleted all of your messages, they will no longer exist within your Facebook account and you will be unable to restore them at any point, so be sure you no longer need them before deciding to delete. Local copies of your messages will still exist with the accounts of those you’ve messaged, however.