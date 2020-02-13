How to delete apps from Google Chrome and remove their data from your browser

caption It’s easy to delete apps in Google Chrome. source mapodile/Getty Images

You can delete your apps on Google Chrome by heading to the “chrome://apps” menu in your browser.

All it takes to delete an app in Google Chrome is two clicks.

Google Chrome allows users to install apps from its Chrome Web Store, or directly from a developer’s website.

Chrome also comes with a selection of pre-installed apps, including Google Drive, YouTube, and Gmail – although all these apps do is take you to those specific websites.

You can download apps that change the color of Chrome, that let you play games, and even ones that let you draw or play music.

However, if you’ve installed an app that you don’t want, it’s easy to delete it. All you’ll need to do is head to Chrome’s apps menu.

Here’s how to do it on your Mac or PC.

How to delete apps on Google Chrome

1. Open Google Chrome on your Mac or PC, and type “chrome://apps” (without the quotes) into your URL bar. Press “Enter” or “Return” on your keyboard.

2. This will open Chrome’s apps menu. Right-click on the app you want to remove.

3. Select “Remove from Chrome…”

caption Click on “Remove from Chrome…” to delete the app. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

4. Google Chrome will ask you to confirm that you want to delete the app. Select “Remove” to remove the app.

You can also check off “Report abuse” if you’d like to report the app.

