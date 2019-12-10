How to delete or edit the bookmarks on your Chromebook in a Google Chrome browser

Devon Delfino, Business Insider US
It's easy to delete bookmarks on a Chromebook, and it will be reflected anywhere you are signed into your Google account.

Konstantin Savusia/Shutterstock

One of the perks of sticking to the Chrome browser is the ability to take your bookmarks with you when you sign into your Google account on any device.

But sometimes you don’t need all of those following you around, and deleting unnecessary ones can help create a more seamless and clean browsing experience.

For those who are interested in editing and deleting bookmarks – or bookmark folders – from their browser, here’s how to get it done on a Chromebook computer:

How to delete bookmarks on a Chromebook

1. Open your Chrome browser.

2. Locate the bookmark that you want to delete (it will be on the bar under the search function on the top of your screen).

3. Right-click the bookmark.

4. Select “Delete.”

Select the bookmark on top, right-click, and then select Delete.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Alternatively, you could select “Bookmarks Manager” instead of “Delete” if, for example, you want to delete all the bookmarks within a single folder. To do that, you’d then right-click on the folder you want to delete and select “Delete.”

You can also delete entire bookmark folders.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Just be aware that you will not be able to delete the “Bookmarks Bar” folder.

