How to delete or edit the saved bookmarks on your iPhone’s Safari browser

You can bookmark websites using the Safari browser on your iPhone to make it easy to open favorite sites.

To delete a bookmark you no longer need on your iPhone, tap the Bookmark button at the bottom of the Safari screen, tap “Edit,” and then tap the Delete button.

You can also edit your bookmarks by renaming and reordering them.

The Safari browser built into your iPhone works much like any web browser on a desktop or laptop computer – it’s just “lighter,” with fewer features.

One important feature that Safari retains from its computer version is the ability to save bookmarks, so you can easily return to a favorite site with a tap or two.

If you’ve collected bookmarks you want to delete, you can do that as well.

How to delete or edit bookmarks on an iPhone

1. Start the Safari app.

2. Tap the Bookmark button at the bottom of the screen, which looks like an open book.

3. On the Bookmarks page, you can see a list of all the saved bookmarks on the first tab (be sure the Bookmark tab is selected at the top of the screen). If you’ve organized some of your bookmarks into folders, you can tell the difference between bookmarks and folders by the icon to the left of the name.

4. If you want to delete a bookmark that’s inside a folder, tap the folder to see its contents, and then tap “Edit.” Otherwise, just tap “Edit.”

When the Bookmarks page enters edit mode, you have a few options available:

To delete a bookmark , tap the red Delete icon on the left side of the screen and then confirm you want to delete the bookmark by tapping “Delete.”

, tap the red Delete icon on the left side of the screen and then confirm you want to delete the bookmark by tapping “Delete.” To rearrange the order of the bookmarks in the list , drag items up and down using the drag handles (the three horizontal lines) on the right side of the screen.

, drag items up and down using the drag handles (the three horizontal lines) on the right side of the screen. To rename a bookmark or change the URL , tap the item and then edit the text on the Edit Bookmark page. Tap “All” when you’re done to go back to the previous page.

, tap the item and then edit the text on the Edit Bookmark page. Tap “All” when you’re done to go back to the previous page. To create a folder to store bookmarks, tap “New Folder” at the bottom of the screen.

