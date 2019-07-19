How to delete books from your iPad’s Books or Kindle app, and free up space on your device

By
Dave Johnson, Business Insider US
-
Deleting books off of your iPad can help save space on the device.

caption
Deleting books off of your iPad can help save space on the device.
source
Apple

  • You might eventually need to know how to delete books from your iPad if you’ve downloaded many of them onto your device.
  • After you’re done reading a book, you can delete it from the iPad, and it will remain in your account and stored in iCloud, so you can download it again later.
  • Here’s how to delete books from your iPad in both the Books and Kindle apps.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When it comes to reading, you have a lot of options on your iPad, though the most common ones are Apple’s Books app and Amazon’s Kindle app.

Once you’re done reading a title, you can keep it on your iPad in case you want to read it again later, or delete it to recover storage space.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

iPad (From $309 at Apple)

How to delete books from the iPad’s Books app

1. Start the Books app.

2. Tap “Library” in the toolbar at the bottom of the screen.

The Library is where you find all the books stored on your iPad.

caption
The Library is where you find all the books stored on your iPad.
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Find the book you want to delete from your iPad.

  • If you see a single cover, tap the three dots below it.

Tap the three dots to open a menu which includes the option to delete the book from the iPad.

caption
Tap the three dots to open a menu which includes the option to delete the book from the iPad.
source
Dave Johnson/Business Insider
  • If the book is part of a series (you see a stack of books rather than a single cover), tap the cover to open the series and then tap the three dots.

For a book series, you need to tap the book cover, then tap the three-dot menu.

caption
For a book series, you need to tap the book cover, then tap the three-dot menu.
source
Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. In the pop-up menu, tap “Remove…”

5. Confirm you want to delete it by tapping “Remove Download.”

How to delete books from the iPad’s Kindle app

1. Start the Kindle app.

2. Tap “Library” in the toolbar at the bottom of the screen. To see only the books stored on your iPad, tap “Downloaded” at the top of the screen.

The Kindle app lets you filter your book library by showing only the titles stored on your iPad, or all the books you own.

caption
The Kindle app lets you filter your book library by showing only the titles stored on your iPad, or all the books you own.
source
Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Find the book you want to delete from your iPad, then tap and hold the cover.

4. In the pop-up menu, tap “Remove from Device.”

Tap and told a book to see the menu, then choose to remove it from the iPad.

caption
Tap and told a book to see the menu, then choose to remove it from the iPad.
source
Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: