How to delete Calendar events on your iPhone in 4 simple steps

It is easy to delete Calendar events on your iPhone if the occurrence is cancelled or no longer applicable.

You can also delete recurring events with a few taps without going into every single occurrence in the calendar.

The iPhone’s Calendar app has been a staple of the smartphone since its inception. The device’s mobile calendar has made daily life management much more convenient as the pre-installed app reminds you of events, birthdays, and holidays that you could otherwise easily forget.

One of the great features about the iPhone’s calendar is that you can add recurring events – you don’t have to go in and manually block out each birthday or anniversary every single year, you just put it in once, set it to recur annually, and set a reminder if you’re worried you’ll forget.

But what about deleting those events? If you got a different job, the original reminders are suddenly no longer applicable.

Fortunately, it is very simple to delete a calendar event on your iPhone. Here’s how.

How to delete Calendar events on an iPhone

1. Open the Calendar app.

2. Find the event you wish to delete. You can find the event in two ways: 1) Tap on the date when the event takes place; or 2) Use the search function at the top right of the screen to find the event name.

caption Use the search button on the top right to find the event, or go to a date when the event occurs and tap it. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. On the event page, tap Delete Event at the bottom.

caption Tap “Delete Event”. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. If it is a recurring event, a pop up window will appear to confirm whether you would want to delete the entire series or one single occurrence. Tap “Delete All Future Events” if you wish to delete all future occurrences.

If you wish to delete only this instance of the event, and still want the next occurrence to appear on your calendar, tap “Delete This Event Only” instead.

caption Tap to delete either option. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

