How to delete, edit, or add a calendar on your iPhone’s Calendar app

caption It’s easy to delete a calendar you’ve saved on your iPhone, and edit or add a new calendar. source Jesse33 / Shutterstock.com

It’s possible to delete a calendar you no longer want on your iPhone.

You can edit your calendars from the Calendar app on your iPhone, adding or deleting as many calendars as you’d like.

If you’re a busy person with a lot going on, or you’re just generally forgetful when it comes to birthdays, holidays, or other memorable dates, keeping track of your events in a calendar can be a massive help.

The calendar on your iPhone is a great alternative to paper calendars, especially since it allows you to sync several different ones-say a work calendar and a personal one-on one device.

But what about when you want to get rid of one?

Deleting a calendar on your iPhone is simple and only takes a few taps. Once you remove it, the calendar will no longer be synced to your iPhone.

Here’s how to do it in just a few simple steps.

How to delete a calendar on your iPhone

1. On your iPhone’s home screen, locate the Calendar app and tap to open it.

2. At the bottom of your screen, tap the Calendars button to display the calendars currently synced to the app.

3. Locate the calendar you wish to delete and tap the info button to the right of it. This will allow you to edit the calendar.

caption Tap the info button to edit a calendar. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. On the Edit Calendar page, scroll down to the very bottom of the screen until you see the Delete Calendar button. Tap to delete.

caption Press Delete Calendar at the bottom of the screen. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

5. A message will appear asking you to confirm your intention to delete the calendar in question and letting you know that all events associated with the calendar will also be deleted. Click Delete Calendar again to fully delete.

While deleting a calendar is easy, adding a new one is just as simple.

How to add a new calendar on your iPhone

1. Tap the Calendar app on your iPhone’s home screen to open, then tap Add Calendar at the lower left-hand side of your screen.

2. On the next screen, give your calendar a name by typing your choice in the Calendar Name line at the top of the screen. Note that you can also select a color to associate with the calendar. Simply tap on your choice.

caption Name your calendar and choose a color, and select Done. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. Tap Done in the upper right-hand corner of your screen when finished. Your calendar will be created and will appear in your list of active calendars. You can edit or delete this calendar at any time.

