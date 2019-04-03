How to delete channels on your Roku device in three ways

caption You can delete channel apps from your Roku device with just a few clicks. source Roku

You can delete channels from Roku in a few quick steps. This can either be done in two ways on the device itself, or through the Roku mobile app.

Be sure to check a paid channel’s subscription status before removing it. Channel subscriptions are typically prepaid and will auto renew unless cancelled. Merely removing the channel won’t cancel that subscription.

Removing a channel on one Roku device will remove it from all your devices that are connected to the same Roku account, since channels are associated with that account.

You cannot remove Roku channels cannot through Roku.com.

When you’re looking to delete a channel from your Roku device, there are a few things you should consider.

Before removing a paid channel, check its subscription status at my.roku.com to determine if it is billed through your Roku account.

The process of removing channels from Roku is quick and easy. You can remove a channel through your Roku device or the Roku mobile app. Here’s how:

How to remove a channel from your channel lineup on the Roku device

1. From the Home screen, find the channel you want to remove and press the star button (*) on your remote to open the channel details.

caption Every channel shares the same options menu. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

2. Select “Remove channel” from the list of options and press OK on the remote.

3. Confirm your choice to remove the channel by selecting “Remove” and pressing OK.

caption Removed channels can be reinstalled at any time. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

How to remove an installed channel from the Roku Channel Store on the Roku device

1. From the menu on the left, scroll to find Streaming Channels. Press OK to open the Channel Store.

2. Scroll to find the channel you wish to remove. Press OK to open the channel details.

3. Select “Remove channel” from the list of options. Confirm your choice when prompted by the onscreen dialog box.

caption The Channel Store offers many of the same options as the star button menu. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

Installed channels are indicated by a small checkmark in the lower right corner of a channel tile.

caption Installation checkmarks can occasionally be difficult to see on light-colored logos. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

How to remove a channel using the Roku mobile app

The Roku app is available for free on iOS and Android mobile devices. Install the app if needed before beginning.

1. Launch the Roku mobile app.

2. Tap the Channels menu at the bottom of the of the app.

caption The Roku app allows you to find new channels and edit the ones you already have. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

3. Tap My Channels at the top, to open your list of installed channels.

caption The Channels tab will list every channel you have downloaded. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

4. Find the channel you wish to remove and long-press its icon to open the channel details screen. Just tapping the channel icon will start the channel and open the Roku remote on the app.

caption You can launch the app from this menu as well. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

5. From the channel details screen, tap Remove. You will be prompted to confirm your choice. Once confirmed, the channel will be deleted.

caption Removing a channel should only take a few moments. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

